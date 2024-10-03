PhD position: Catalysing the hydrogen society!
Do you want to design the next generation catalytic materials to enable sustainable hydrogen-technologies?
We welcome applicants who are curious about materials chemistry and have a desire to understand how atomic processes and chemical reactions can be mastered. Join our dynamic research team and work closely with diverse academic groups and industrial partners in the search for future catalyst materials and technologies
Project description
The research project aims at exploring and designing, at the atomic level, new hydrogen oxidation catalysts (HOC). This will ultimately enable zero emission hydrogen-powered technologies. One example is hydrogen-powered vehicles as part of a future sustainable road transport solution that is independent on fossil resources. It is a joint effort between Chalmers and the company Johnson Matthey ensuring a relevant focus on new robust and recyclable catalytic materials with low environmental footprint.
Information about the division and the department
You will work in the research group of Prof. Per-Anders Carlsson's at the division of Applied Chemistry. We adopt a physical inorganic chemistry approach to materials and surface science. The common activities include the synthesis and functional evaluation of catalytic materials, and the use of advanced operando characterisation techniques to understand their function at the atomic scale. We collaborate with both national and international research groups, and regularly visit large-scale research infrastructures. The project will be run in connection with the interdisciplinary research centre Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK), which collects experimental and theoretical expertise in catalysis.
Major responsibilities
• You are responsible to pursue your doctoral studies that incudes developing your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• You will be responsible for teaching on bachelor and master level in education programs at the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.
You will be collaborating with external partners at companies and at other research institutions and facilities including reporting progress in the research project.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Master of Science in Chemistry, Physics, Materials Science or equivalent corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits.
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Able to work independently and take responsibility for progress and quality of the project.
Preferred qualifications (meritorious):
• Experience of practical laboratory work.
• Experience of experimental heterogeneous catalysis.
• Experience of using spectroscopy methods, in specific, in situ measurements in practice
• Experience in computing and data handling.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240537 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 31 October, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Per-Anders Carlsson/Dept. Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Chalmers
E-mail: per-anders.carlsson@chalmers.se
Phone: +46-31-772 2924
** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
