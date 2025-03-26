PhD in Technology
Department of Energy and Technology
The Department of Energy and Technology (ET) at the Soil, Water and Environmental Center (MVM) offers a stimulating and interdisciplinary research environment with both national and international focus. We are among the leading institutions in the country when it comes to the analysis of systems for the production of food, biomaterials and bioenergy with food analysis. The department and the researchers involved have very extensive experience in doctoral education and supervision.
More information about the department: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/energy-technology/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Sustainability assessment and biophysical modelling
Research subject: Technology
Description:
We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated PhD candidate to join the interdisciplinary research center PLATE - Centre for Resilient Meals. PLATE is funded by FORMAS' National Food Program and aims to strengthen the food sector's crucial role in creating a resilient, sustainable, and competitive Swedish food system that ensures well-being for all. The PhD candidate will work within the part of the project that explores the concept of "sustainable, healthy, and resilient meals."
The Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University hosts the center and collaborates directly with researchers from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and the Beijer Institute at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, along with partners from the private and public meal sectors, including municipalities, regions, authorities, and civil society.
Through these collaborations, the center will examine the role of meals in relation to crisis preparedness and sustainable development. This PhD position will be based at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), where you will be part of the Food System Research Group.
Tasks:
The PhD candidate will:
• Contribute to the conceptualization and definition of resilient meals by developing relevant criteria and indicators.
• Analyze the performance of current meals in the Swedish food service sector against resilience, sustainability, health, and robustness criteria.
• Develop and refine biophysical models of Swedish agriculture to evaluate resilience and robustness in agricultural production under various shocks.
• Collaborate with food system stakeholders to operationalize and test developed tools and strategies.
• Communicate findings through peer-reviewed publications, conference presentations, and stakeholder engagements.
Qualifications:
Requirements:
• A Master's degree in a relevant field such as food systems, agriculture, environmental science, data science, sustainability studies, or a related discipline.
• Strong analytical skills and knowledge in quantitative research methods.
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in interdisciplinary teams.
Meriting:
• Experience of mathematical modeling and data analysis.
• Experience of programming languages and tools commonly used in biophysical or agricultural modeling (e.g., Python and R).
• Familiarity with food system resilience, sustainability assessment frameworks and tools.
• Knowledge of Swedish agriculture, food systems, and related policies.
• Experience in stakeholder engagement or participatory research methods.
• Proficiency in Swedish or a willingness to learn.
Place of work:
Uppsala, Sweden
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment as a PhD candidate (4 years of education).
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-04-09.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
