PhD in Environmental Science
2023-06-30
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping University
Hereby advertises a position as PhD in Environmental Science at Environmental Change, Department of Thematic Studies.
Duties
As a doctoral student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research project of which you are a part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
At the Department of Thematic Studies (Tema), major societal issues are studied and analyzed from an interdisciplinary perspective. At tema Environmental change, research is conducted with a broad focus on environmental pollution, climate change and societal interactions. Tema Environmental Change hosts the research program "Virtual Worlds: The transformative capacity of digital technologies in climate and biodiversity governance (ViWo)", which is an interdisciplinary research program that studies the development, use, and sense-making around new digital technologies - such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, or digital twins - to contribute to societal transformations to achieve climate and biodiversity goals.
The successful candidate should, in consultation with ViWo's research leaders, design an interdisciplinary, but primarily social science and/or humanities-oriented, doctoral project that deals with digitalization and digital tools and their role in achieving international climate and biodiversity goals. The project will, among other things, develop and use participatory methods to explore digital tools together with users, as well as develop and implement experimental and creative digital tools for the visualization of linkages between climate and biodiversity as well as other sustainability goals. Such methods and tools can, for example, be inspired by artistic approaches/visual storytelling.
Qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Special qualifications: 90 credits of your total credits should be in a subject of central importance to the research area.
Relevant educational background for the advertised position is communication science, political science, sociology, geography, ecology/human ecology, global studies, sustainable development, visualization, graphic design and communication, as well as interdisciplinary studies in environmental science or equivalent.
We are looking for a motivated person with good ability of initiative and organizational skills. The person must have good cooperation skills, be responsible and be able to work independently.
The following documented skills are a requirement:
• experience in social science and/or humanities studies of the environment, climate, sustainable development, biological diversity and/or ecological sustainability.
• experience with qualitative research methods.
The following documented qualifications are particularly meriting:
• experience of social science and/or humanities studies on digitalization and/or digital tools.
• experience with participatory methods.
• experience of collaboration with actors outside the academy.
The selection is made on the basis of independent assignments or reports, certificates of professional activity, grades and interviews. In addition, the applicant should attach a preliminary draft of a possible PhD project within the framework described above (maximum 3 pages), which also constitutes the basis for assessment.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow.
We look forward to receiving your application!
