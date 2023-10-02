PhD in chemistry for novel and sustainable Li-ion batteries recycling
2023-10-02
You will work in the field which is expanding exponentially and you will build the knowledge and competence which is going to be needed for decades. You will work in the chemical laboratory, but also participate at conferences and workshops and you will be a member of very dynamic and ambitious team. You will be expected to strive to perform the excellent research out of the state of the art.
Project description
The group is part of the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. The PhD student position will be a part of the project focused on the application of novel chemical approaches for the recycling of waste batteries. As a PhD student, you will be based at Chalmers, but you will also spent several months at another universities in Nordic countries. You will be part of the dynamic team and will get support from experienced and knowledgeable people who will help you to reach a goal to become an expert and independent researcher. You will have the opportunities to participate at international conferences and we will help you to create a large network. You will be given a space to continue in the education and take courses at Chalmers or another selected universities. You will work in a modern environment and use advanced methods and equipment.
The research group is internationally and nationally recognized to be one of the most successful groups in the field. Group has an extensive collaboration with the industry and it also has a large network in the battery recycling sector.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student you are supposed to focus on the research questions relating to your project. In this case the development of new hydrometallurgical processes for the recycling of batteries. There will be considerable hands-on laboratory work involving aqueous chemistry and techniques such as leaching and solvent extraction. In addition, as a PhD student you are supposed to take an active part in the teaching of both B.Sc. and M.Sc. students and be included in some departmental duties such as taking care of the equipment or ordering the chemicals and consumables.
Qualifications
You are expected to have graduated as a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Chemistry or Chemical engineering or similar preferably with Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry or Hydrometallurgy as specialty. Experience in solvent extraction would be meritous.
Applications without a documented knowledge of chemistry will be systematically disregarded.
Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment is essential.
Fluency in English is mandatory, fluency/knowledge of a Nordic language would be meritous as well.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
Please observe: Since the department is also a nuclear facility, only citizens of the countries who are signatory of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons can apply and be considered for the position. Please check the status of your country before applying.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230568 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-12-01
For questions, please contact:
Martina Petranikova, Energy and Materials, martina.petranikova@chalmers.se
, 0046725176522
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
