Personal & HR Specialist
Swedish Nutra AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-09-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB i Malmö
Join our team as a Recruiting Specialist and help us find the best talent!
We're looking for a passionate HR professional with a knack for identifying great candidates and guiding them through the hiring process. If you're a people person who loves connecting with others and building a strong company culture, we want to hear from you.
In this role, you'll be responsible for:
Sourcing and screening candidates
Conducting interviews
Managing job postings and applications
Creating a positive candidate experience
If you're ready to make a big impact and help us grow, apply Now!
Swedish Nutra:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company that produces dietary supplements in Östra Hamnen. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Contact information:
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact: hr@swedishnutra.com
Send the application to:hr@swedishnutra.com
Subject: HR
The application should include:
CV & Personal letter
Start date: Immediately
Where is the workplace?
Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 21124, Malmö
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273)
Aspögatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9498493