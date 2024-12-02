Performance Marketing Specialist (Social)
2024-12-02
Rebtel is on a mission to serve the 2 billion internationals around the globe. As a leading fintech company, we provide affordable and convenient cross-border solutions for those who relocate internationally and want to stay seamlessly connected with friends and family worldwide. Today we serve more than 150 countries and are committed to become the foremost provider of cross-border services in one single app.
Why Rebtel?
When you join Rebtel, you become part of a global team, bringing together diverse minds from every corner of the world. Our headquarter is nestled in Stockholm and here we strike a balance between dedicated work and more relaxed activities. Every Friday the unmistakable aroma of freshly popped popcorn fills the air, but our celebrations encompass everything from minor and major common accomplishments to cinnamon bun day.
What will you do?
As a Performance Marketing Specialist you will drive new paying users for different Rebtel's services via Social digital marketing channels. Your daily work would be mainly focused on setting testing strategy and optimising acquisition campaigns to find growth opportunities.
At Rebtel you will be a part of a diverse cross-functional team, working alongside analysts, product owners, developers and designers. While also collaborating with colleagues across the rest of the organization to maximize results.
Responsibilities and Tasks:
Channel management: Day-to-day campaign management on Meta, TikTok and Snapchat.
Creative and copy strategy: Collaboration with an external creative agency on creative strategy and material using a data-driven approach.
Ongoing experimentation: Testing ideas generation for different elements of acquisition campaigns (copy, landing pages, visual creatives, audiences, etc).
Data & marketing evaluation: Collaboration with analysts and data engineers to deliver meaningful insights in regular reports for respective channels.
Reporting and documentation: Ongoing analysis, insights and next steps generation based on respective channels performance. Key learnings documentation.
Cross channel synergy: Collaboration with another performance marketing specialist to ensure a good synergy between different channels.
Industry trends: Monitoring and timely responding with actions on new trends within digital marketing in tools and campaign tactics.
Requirements:
Minimum of 2+ years of experience in operational performance marketing, e.g. including campaign setup, daily optimization, performance analysis, budget allocation.
Proven track record in managing campaigns in Meta and Tiktok. Other digital channels are a plus.
Proven track record in driving creative strategy for Meta and Tiktok. Experience in managing an external creative agency is a plus.
Proficiency in analyzing campaign and cross channel performance, generating insights for iterative improvements and optimisation.
Understanding of cross digital channel synergies and different attribution models, coupled with a grasp of latest trends in the area such as iOS14.
Experience working with website and app analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Adjust or similar).
Native-level proficiency in both written and spoken English. Proficiency in Spanish and/or French is a plus.
Familiarity with content management systems (e.g. Storyblok, Wordpress, Hubspot) is a plus.
Our Offer To You
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups and Private Medical Insurance
10k Bucket (net) for wellness allowance and Travel (benefit taxed)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
