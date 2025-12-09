Performance Marketing Manager

Do you have a passion for Digital Performance Marketing?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Drive digital performance marketing and sales activities to reach Swedbank overall Digital sales KPIs.
Support development of the paid media strategy, goals and manage operations to deliver on business targets.
Lead and optimize assigned digital performance campaigns and always on activities to generate qualified leads.
Develop and implement A/B tests to optimize conversion rates.
Generate reports and analyze user behavior, and conversion data to identify areas for improvement.
Ensure brand guidelines and compliance regulations are followed.
Ensure KPIs and a measurement framework to assess value, attribution and identify the right channel mix for delivery of business targets.
Work closely with colleagues from other units including marketing and web to ensure coordination.
Collaborate with the media and production agency; ensuring quality delivery against targets and innovation that drives value.
Ensure setting up tracking for campaigns in Adobe and with media agency.
Manage assigned budgets to optimize media investments and reach assigned targets.
Lead delivery of key transformation activities to lift the overall capabilities of digital performance marketing.
Ensure the necessary privacy and consent foundations are in place to enable end to end tracking and targeting.
Collaborate with the analytics team to track site and campaign performance, measure KPIs, and identify areas for improvement.
Note this is a temporary / Vikariat role for from Jan/Feb 2026 until Oct 2026.
What is needed in this role: Strong experience in leading paid digital marketing and web optimisation, ideally within the financial services industry.
Proven record of managing digital marketing activities covering brief, execution and optimisation stages and achieving measurable results.
Proficiency in digital marketing tools and platforms, such as Facebook Ads Manager, Google Ads, Adform, CDPs and marketing automation software.
Strong analytical skills with extensive hands-on experience in analytics platforms including Adobe Analytics.
Experience in partnering with a digital agency.
Experience within CAPI Meta implementation or similar.
Degree in marketing, advertising, business or related field.
Knowledge within core banking focus areas, such as lending, savings, daily banking.
Stakeholder management: ability to involve and engage colleagues within the whole organization.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...Be a part of a high performing team, who are dedicated to creating a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers. We work in a collaborative way to deliver results and proactively improve our customer engagement and satisfaction" Richard Burlace, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 17.12.2025. The position refers to a temporary position up to and including 2026-10-01
Location: Sundbyberg HQ
Recruiting manager: Richard Burlace, +46 72 2208 037
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
