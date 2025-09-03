Performance Marketing Manager
Audiowell is looking for a Performance Marketing Manager to lead the charge on growth. This is a hands-on role where strategy meets execution, developing and scaling data-driven campaigns that drive streaming revenue, user engagement, and brand performance across our catalogue, labels, artists and brands.
Why Join Audiowell?:
We're a leading independent record label and music publisher working with 500+ of the world's most talented artists, songwriters and producers to push the boundaries of quality for streaming listeners. Our music is listened to by millions of people every day all around the world, with more than 10 million followers of our brands, artists and playlists across music and video streaming platforms, and more than 1 billion saves of our tracks in users' own libraries.
You'll be joining a team of exceptional colleagues in Stockholm and globally that are equal parts creative and analytical; obsessed with quality, user experience and performance, and unafraid to experiment. Performance marketing is a core element of our growth strategy, and you will have the resources and support to develop new initiatives at scale, to help listeners find and enjoy our music.
What You'll Do:
Own and execute our performance marketing strategy across paid and organic channels
Manage and optimize campaigns across Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google, and others
Build and test a world class conversion funnel from engaging brand content through to landing pages and streaming platform listener engagement
Track and act on key metrics like ROAS, LTV and Payback Time
Oversee creative development and testing, including AI-generated ad variations
Apply tactics like retargeting, SEO, and creator collaborations to support campaign goals
Work closely with label managers, playlist curators, and distribution to align marketing with catalogue performance
What You Bring:
Strategic & Analytical: You think in funnels and optimize with purpose
Channel-Savvy: Advanced knowledge of ad platforms in key channels (e.g., Meta, TikTok, YouTube)
Technically Fluent: Comfortable with dashboards, tracking tools, and landing page platforms
Creative-First: You know what resonates-and you test to make it better
Collaborative Leader: You know how to influence, align, and inspire across departments and with partners
Ready to turn strategy into streams?
