Performance Marketing Lead to Samsung!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
A world-class brand is built on world-class people. At Samsung, we have a simple philosophy. We use talent and technology to create products that contribute to a better global society. But nothing is possible without skilled and committed employees who drive and realize the philosophy. It means everyone who works for Samsung is crucial to our success. You are welcome to apply - that might change the future, yours and ours!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a highly engaged and organized new Performance Marketing Lead with a passion for driving eCommerce results. The Performance Marketing Lead will be part of the Nordic D2C (direct-to-consumer) Marketing Team and will play a key role in developing the traffic acquisition to samsung.com. As a Performance Marketing Lead you will be responsible for planning, executing, improving and optimizing paid marketing activities, including SEM, Social, Display, Affiliate etc. In this role you will work closely with the Nordic eStore Team and the Category Marketing Teams.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Main tasks & responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Works with the Nordic eStore Team, local media agency, Category Marketing Teams and European Office to maximize Samsung.com commercial results with the given media budget
• Develop best in class media strategy for the Nordic markets in collaboration with the above-mentioned stakeholders
• Responsible for eCommerce media budget and PO management
• PIC for the full media process from briefing to implementation and KPI analysis
• Key point of contact for the day-to-day management of the agency
• Implement and review cross-channel media to maximize sales results of campaigns and new product launches
• Oversee assets creation and localization
• Accountable for eCommerce traffic and revenue targets by driving media efficiency
• Define media investment and channel mix to ensure digital performance marketing success
• Analyze campaign performance and report learnings to optimize future strategies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• At least 3-5 years' experience of working with eCommerce traffic acquisition and digital marketing
• Deep knowledge of digital marketing, experience in digital media planning and good knowledge of common media platforms and formats, such as Google Marketing Platform, Meta, TikTok, Snap, Affiliate Marketing platforms and Product Feed Management solutions
• Strong analytical skills and knowledge in both Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics to secure data-driven decision making
• Excellent understanding of the relevant KPI's and how these can be optimized over time
• Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives
• A creative mindset and good understanding how to reach out to different target audiences
• Very strong project management skills and confident in working with many stakeholders on multiple projects at the same time
• Fluency in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Nordic languages is a plus
• Experience in handling media budgets for more than one country is a plus
• Experience working in a global company
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships
• A true teamplayer with a positive and solution-oriented "can-do"-attitude
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15105952". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8797040