People Partner
2024-03-08
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be.
Your role as a People partner is both an operational and strategic one. We take the development of our teams and employees seriously. How else are we going to be the best within our field? You as a People Partner is an integral part of making sure that we as a company can fulfill our strategy and reach our goals. You do this by continuously challenging and supporting our teams in how they can develop in everything that they do. You will also be responsible for project leading different types of People projects and initiatives across the organisation as well as setting and following the strategic agenda of the People team supporting Qliro's overall Strategy.
What you'll do:
• Coach and partner with dedicated function leads and managers in all matters relating to their teams
• Support your managers and employees in all matters People
• Run and implement strategic development projects and processes
• Contribute and drive initiatives throughout the whole organization
• Work with the rest of the People team to ensure we build for scale when we expand into new countries
We believe you as our People Partner can:
Can easily gain trust with the ability to collaborate, communicate and influence at all levels. We also believe you are a self-starter and self-organizer who independently drive your work forward and are able to create engagement. We see that you are an analytical and structured person with a progressive mindset. You thrive in a role where you won't be micromanaged but where you are expected to take charge and test ideas.
You also have:
• A proven track record of advising, challenging, coaching and supporting leaders on people-related issues and processes through the full People life cycle
• Deep knowledge and experience from working with Swedish Labour law
• Having experience with Nordic Labour law is a plus
• Experience from fast-paced and entrepreneurial environments
• Fluent in Swedish and in English (English is our corporate language)
• Experience with setting up and working with People related metrics
• Experience in supporting a wide variety of different types of teams, from customer support to Backend developers
• Experience in supporting managers and employees in several countries Ersättning
