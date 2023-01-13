People & Culture Lead Sweden
Is this your next?
Are you attracted by being able to work in an international environment and be responsible for the Swedish People & Culture platform? Are you attracted to implement central initiatives and processes that support a healthy and professional way of working for managers and employees? Are you attracted to lead and develop local processes to strengthen Riverty as an employer of choice? Then this role might be your next career step!
We are looking for a People & Culture Lead Sweden
We are looking for a highly skilled People & Culture Lead for Sweden within three sites, Varberg, Stockholm and Uppsala. The role covers Center of Expertise as well as HR operations and deliveries are performed in accordance with a Service/Delivery model. Sustainability is key and compliance is a must.
You will lead the development of People & Culture in Sweden in close co-operation with our global CoE colleagues. A great asset is our skilled payroll expert in Sweden who will report to you, but also our Nordic People & Culture team with 10 close colleagues, to which you will be an important contributor. You are responsible for maintaining and develop our processes within People & Culture in Sweden and to some extent in the Nordics. Examples of main areas that you will be responsible for are:
• Digital platforms including payroll
• Compensation & Benefit as well as Salary Review
• Labor Relations including union negotiations
• Working Environment including Health & Safety
• Employer branding & Career Sites
• People & Culture Communication in Sweden
• Relations with external providers e.g., regarding Pension schemes, employee insurances and health contribution
Needed skills:
• Minimum 5 years of relevant experience within the responsibility areas
• Team player appreciating to work in cross-functional settings and at the same time be able to drive topics independently
• Academic degree in relevant subjects
• Excellent communication skills in both verbal and written Swedish and English
We have a few arguments for you, why you should join our great workforce!
• For more flexibility and freedom, we offer you workplace models with 80% mobile office. Riverty helps you to arrange your working life in the way that suits you best.
• A great opportunity to continuously grow your skills and expertise on the job. Trainings from the Riverty Academy and individual opportunities support your development even further.
• At Riverty, we are as diverse as society itself, creating the most humancentric fintech together. With us, you can be who you are.
• The Riverty culture is defined by an open and at eye level, trust. We often work in innovative international cross-functional, agile and dynamic teams.
• Riverty supports your health and wellbeing, encouraged by sports and leisure activities.
• In Sweden, you have access to health allowance, health care insurance and collective agreement benefits to mention some.
Interested?
Exciting! If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process please contact Agneta Bonna at agneta.bonna@riverty.com
. The position will be located in either Varberg, Uppsala or Stockholm depending on your preferences. Apply now and latest by 2023-01-31. We will start the screening and recruitment as soon as we have your application.
Everything we do, starts with you.
Together with you, we want to build the most human-centric fintech. We have the ambition to create the next and - with Bertelsmann - we have a strong foundation to start from.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
About Riverty: Who we are
A world where business meets the needs of humanity. Where financial technology makes a difference. Where everyone is in control of their own financial story. At Riverty, we're building it, together. A team of more than 5,000 experts in 13 countries, we're finding smarter, simpler, seamlessly connected ways to manage money. From flexible payments to smarter accounting and debt collection, our holistic solutions empower everyone to live their best financial lives. It's time to enter a new era of economic freedom.
We keep what we promise:
More information on riverty.com/careers. Are you already convinced? Then we look forward to receiving your online application - with just a few clicks.
We look forward to applications from candidates who contribute to the diversity of our company. We relate diversity in particular to the dimensions of cultural or social origin, religion, age, disability, gender and sexual identity. Så ansöker du
