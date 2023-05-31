People & Culture Generalist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla administratörsjobb i Älmhult
2023-05-31
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for People & Culture Generalists, Range
In Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
In People & Culture in Range, we secure and nurture IKEA culture and leadership and set pre-conditions for a healthy and high-performing organisation and workplace - where people perform and deliver, learn and develop.
As the People & Culture function we want to truly contribute and add value to the business in a fast changing and challenging world. We work to attract, recruit and develop people who love to fulfil our vision, and we work close to the business to enable a great people experience.
This role is offering an exciting and inspiring workplace in a global environment. You will be part of a People & Culture team, which consists of several P&C Generalists reporting to a P&C Manager.
We are now looking for People & Culture Generalists
To be successful in this role we believe that you:
Provide end-to-end P&C services from recruitment to exit.
Contribute to the creation and implementation of local P&C plans based on IKEA and R&S business plans.
Support business competence and leadership development.
Act as a local P&C partner for one or more business units.
Attract, recruits, and maintains talent based on business needs.
Provide support to co-workers and managers for all people-related questions.
You will work with a wide range of People & Culture assignments, covering all aspects of the employee life cycle - from recruitment to exit. You work closely together with managers and co-workers, and you will challenge, support and coach them regarding HR-policies, recruitment, introduction, salary reviews, competence development and more. In your defined part of the business, you will secure operational excellence in implementing and maintaining People & Culture processes, working methods and legal requirements as well as executing administrational tasks connected to People & HR digital tools. In IKEA our culture & values are at the core of everything we do, and one of your responsibilities is being a cultural role model demonstrating the IKEA values and influencing people around you.
You have some years of experience within HR or relevant field, preferably from a complex, international organisation. You are used to providing an organisation with HR knowhow in a variety of topics such as labour law, work environment and compensation. You have experience from and feel comfortable in facilitating and leading discussions, meetings, workshops and development initiatives in different organisational contexts with co-workers and managers. You are fluent in both spoken and written English. It 's an advantage if you have experience from working with the People & HR solution Workday.
You demonstrate reliability, honesty and integrity in interpersonal relations, and you establish trust and effective working relationships. You lead yourself and your topics with confidence and have a good ability to prioritise and handle a combination of different tasks on different levels. You have strong communication skills, and you share your knowledge as well as being curious and eager to learn more. You are pro-active, structured and make things happen.
This is a permanent position at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult.
Application and practicalities
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these two questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your everyday work?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Everyone is welcome to apply. Candidates with the best competence for the roles will be selected. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
7840191