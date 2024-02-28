People Leader Sales & Services Support L3 (SG10) Exempt (01903953)
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Is the best part of your day when you've helped someone grow to their fullest potential? Do you enjoy building relationships while challenging status quo to reach business objectives? Do you spread energy and contribute to a positive team spirit? If so, we might just have the right opening for you.
What we can offer you
Volvo Buses is on an inspiring journey, working together in a truly global and fast-paced environment to make a difference, being pioneers of sustainable transport solutions of the future. Volvo Buses encourage all employees to work cross-functionally to develop our business and ourselves as team members. We work together with continuous improvements to simplify our ways of working. Your positive proactive approach and teamwork attitude will therefore be a key asset for us.
Area of Responsibility
Service Market Sweden is a function within the Swedish Market Company at Volvo Buses. Responsibility also includes Denmark and Iceland.
We are responsible to provide the best Service market support to our customers and dealers. The team consists of 10 highly skilled colleagues who are there for our customers and dealers and are not afraid of helping each other. We cover the whole Service Market business such as:
• Technical support
• Parts sales and support
• Service contracts sales
• Claims handling
• Dealer development
Volvo Buses is now seeking an experienced Service Market Manager Sweden who has the drive and passion to contribute to Volvo Busses profitability and who sees that the key to success is to develop the organization and its people to meet future business challenges.
You
To excel in this role, we believe that you are truly passionate and interested in people, that you inspire, motivate, and empower employees around you. You are result oriented and have a proven ability to transform business objectives and visions to daily work and actions. You understand the power of teamwork and you are excellent in partnerships and building strong and long-term relationships with our customers, dealers, partners, and other stakeholders.
You are convinced that diverse, empowered and teams high in trust act with speed and accountability.
You combine technical skills with commercial thinking. And you have strong communications skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience from working with dealers and customers before is valuable.
The position reports to the Managing Director of Volvo Buses Sweden and is a member of the Swedish market team.
Curious about anything? Don't hesitate to contact me! Last application date is 13th of March.
Martin Spjern
Market Manager Swedenmartin.spjern@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Buses you join one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions. What we do affects millions of people around the world: passengers, drivers, customers; in fact, entire cities and countries. This job gives you the opportunity to work with the future of people transportation and infrastructure. We have a strong culture of working together to help each other, sharing knowledge and experience. Together, we shape the world we want to live in. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6568-42293926". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
8504953