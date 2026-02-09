People Data Analytics Lead needed - Södertälje
2026-02-09
Do you want to work at the intersection of people, data, and strategic decision-making? Are you motivated by ownership, transformation, and using analytics to drive real business impact? Please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a People Data Analytics Lead on behalf of one of our clients, a leading automotive company. The assignment is based in Södertälje and is performed in a hybrid setup,
Your daily tasks
Own and drive the People Data Analytics strategy and roadmap for HR in Sweden, aligned with the global People Data direction
Safeguard high data quality, governance, GDPR compliance, and security for HR data in collaboration with other People Data Analysts
Take ownership of HR data architecture in Sweden, including data models and data flows from both global and local systems to analytics platforms
Act as stream lead and operational sub-project manager for the data, ensuring continuity and accuracy during system transitions
Lead the transition from legacy HR reporting and Excel-based solutions to automated, auditable, and self-service analytics
Deliver insights, analyses, and recommendations that support decision-making for People & Culture management and senior stakeholders
Contribute to building and strengthening a mature and sustainable People Analytics capability across the organization
Your characteristics
You combine a strategic mindset with a hands-on approach and are comfortable taking ownership of both long-term direction and day-to-day delivery. You are confident working in complex and changing environments and have the ability to structure ambiguity into clear priorities and actions. You communicate data-driven insights in a clear and engaging way, adapting your message to both technical and non-technical audiences. Through collaboration and trust-building, you establish strong relationships with stakeholders across functions and organizational levels. You are proactive, self-driven, and motivated by creating value through data and analytics.
You are very welcome with your application today!
Qualifications:
Extensive experience in data, analytics, or BI roles, preferably within HR or People Analytics
Solid background in data management, data architecture, and analytics platforms (e.g. SQL, Snowflake, Power BI)
Solid experience with CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive)
Fluency in English and Swedish is required
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2026-06-30. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter is Charlotte Crowley who can be reached at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35641 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
