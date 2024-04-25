People Business Partner
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
Are you passionate about shaping organizational success through strategic HR practices? As an integral part of our organization, you'll play a pivotal role in driving growth, fostering a positive culture, and ensuring talent development across our units and functions. As a People Business Partner you align and implement people strategies with specific business units, act as a strategic advisor to business leaders, and drive talent management within those units.
Main Responsibilities:
Strategic Business Partnering-Collaborate closely with business leaders to align HR practices with organizational goals.
Provide tailored HR strategies and solutions based on business needs and be the bridge between HR and business success.
Cultivate a high-performing, growth-oriented organizational culture.
Uphold strong values that resonate with our strategic objectives and lead by example and inspire others to thrive.
Talent Development and Management- Own talent management processes and integrate talent development, contribution, engagement, and retention efforts.
Drive change initiatives and support employees during organizational transitions.
Communicate effectively to minimize disruption.
Data-Driven Decision-Making leveraging HR metrics and data analytics.
Champion evidence-based HR practices.
Employee Relations -Handle complex employee relations matters and address conflicts promptly and fairly.
Foster a positive work environment.
Strategic Workforce Planning by project staffing methods and responsible for talent requirements and succession planning
Qualifications
What you need to succeed:
Business management or HR-related studies or experience.
Knowledge of labor laws, regulations, and local HR best practices is a plus.
Proven experience as an HR Business Partner or in a strategic HR role.
Demonstrated success in aligning HR practices with organizational goals and driving strategic initiatives.
Experience in managing talent development, engagement, and retention programs.
Hands-on experience in change management, particularly in guiding employees through organizational changes.
Track record of utilizing HR metrics and data analytics for decision-making.
Experience in managing complex employee relations matters, including labor relations.
Understanding of talent management, including talent development, engagement, and retention strategies.
Ability to collaborate on workforce planning, including staffing projections, talent needs analysis, and succession planning.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, based in our Head Office in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV latest by May 6th 2024. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M Brand is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
