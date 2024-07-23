People Business Partner
Schibsted Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Hey!This is Ida (Head of People Business Partner) and Marcus (People Business Partner). Together, we drive the People agenda at Lendo Group and we are now looking for a new colleague to team up with us!
About Us, the People team
At Lendo Group, we thrive in a high-paced environment, things move fast and sometimes they don't even go as planned. Our open mindset allows us to adapt quickly and learn from every experience. Trust is the foundation of our small team, enabling us to speak up, challenge each other and try new things - all while having fun along the way.
The Role
As a People Business Partner, you will focus on both recruitment across Lendo Group and People Business Partner responsibilities of one unit. You will report to the Head of People Business Partner.
Key Responsibilities
- Recruitment: Drive and develop Lendo Group's recruitment processes for both professional and tech roles (experience with Alva Labs tests is a plus). - Employee Lifecycle Support: Assist leaders with performance management, talent management, employee engagement, onboarding, compensation & benefits and offboarding. - Labour Legislation: Preferably confident in Norwegian and Swedish labour law. - Project Participation: Participate in relevant projects and ensure successful implementation within your area of responsibility. - Data-Driven Insights: Turn insights into actions and provide recommendations to leaders based on data.
What We Offer
- A chance to be part of a commercially driven culture where employees support, trust, and cheer on each other - Excellent opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring environment - Taking on a role which you will be able to influence - Being part of Schibsted Marketplaces, a large marketplaces company in the Nordics, offering a great network of people and professions.
About You
To thrive in this role, you are business-oriented with a "people first" approach. You are a team player, skilled at building trusted relationships. As well as you have the ability to prioritize smart and work independently. Curiosity and a lack of prestige are essential traits.
Professional Capabilities:
- Previous experience in Talent Acquisition or recruitment - Some experience with HR tasks (you have most likely done the recurring HR-processes of a year, once or twice) - Relevant education, minimum Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management or a related field - Fluent in Swedish and/or Norwegian, as well as English.
Interested?
If this role and environment sound interesting to you, we hope to learn more about you soon!
We hope you're enjoying a wonderful summer break as much as we are. While we're away recharging our batteries, we want to let you know that we'll be back and ready to connect in mid-August.
For any questions, please contact Laura Campillo, Talent Acquisition Partner at laura.campillo.carreno@schibsted.com
or Ida Thomasdotter Eriksson, Head of People Business Partner, at ida.thomasdottereriksson@lendo.se
We look forward to your application!
Lendo, part of Lendo Group, is a leading marketplace for loans. On our marketplace people seek guidance, browse, get and manage consumer loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans and mortgages. Today we operate in Scandinavia including 250+ employees working each day to empower people to make smart financial decisions that actually make a difference in their lives. Since our humble beginning back in 2007, we have helped thousands of people get a fair price on loans, get in control and let the lenders compete for their business.
Since the launch, we have worked hard to make the market for loans more transparent and digital. After the success in Sweden, we expanded into the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Denmark.
Since 2009 Lendo is also a part of the Schibsted family of brands.
Lendo has always been about helping people keep control over their personal finances and lenders finding quality customers. As a leader in our category, we have made it easier for people to get a fair price on loans, often reducing their interest substantially.
We believe in a market built on trust and transparency. This is why we strive for openness between our customers and partners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://www.lendo.group/ Arbetsplats
Lendo Group Jobbnummer
8809998