People Business Partner
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-30
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M: Learn more about H&M | H&M Careers (hm.com)
Job Description
At H&M we are on an exciting journey to drive technological innovation and transformation. Our Business Tech division is at the heart of this journey, and we are committed to fostering a dynamic, growth-oriented organizational culture. We are seeking a People Business Partner to join our team, supporting one of our Tech Centers and leading key Culture and Leadership initiatives.
As a People Business Partner in Business Tech, you will play a pivotal role in aligning HR practices with our organizational goals and providing strategic HR solutions. You will work closely with business leaders to foster a high-performing culture, manage talent development, and support change initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Business Partnering:
Partner strategically with business leaders to align HR practices with organizational goals.
Provide effective HR strategies and solutions tailored to the needs of the Tech Center.
Cultural Leadership:
Foster and promote a high-performing, growth-oriented organizational culture.
Ensure alignment of organizational values with strategic objectives.
Talent Development and Management:
Oversee talent management, ensuring integration with talent development, contribution, engagement, and retention.
Implement strategies to nurture and retain top talent within the Tech Center.
Change Management:
Play a key role in organizational change initiatives.
Support employees in adapting to changes through effective communication and support.
Data-Driven Decision-Making:
Utilize HR metrics and data analytics to inform decisions and measure program effectiveness.
Drive data-driven HR practices within the Tech Center.
Employee Relations:
Manage complex employee relations matters and address conflicts.
Maintain a positive and compliant work environment, including labor relations management.
Strategic Workforce Planning:
Collaborate on workforce planning, including staffing projections, talent needs analysis, and succession planning.
Qualifications
Experience in collaborating with senior leaders.
Business management or HR-related studies or equivalent experience.
2-5 years of experience in HR Business Partnering in a complex organization.
Strong leadership and change management capabilities.
Excellent communication and relationship management skills.
Proficiency in data analysis and data-driven decision-making.
Experience in strategic workforce planning.
Ability to balance between being a good listener and partner in supporting leadership, and pushing for change also when leaders are not comfortable.
Preferred Skills:
Strong knowledge of HR processes.
Knowledge of labor laws, regulations, and local HR best practices.
Prior experience in a similar role within a tech-focused environment is a plus.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible.
