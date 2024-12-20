People and Office Coordinator
Ework Group Stockholm is currently looking for a colleague to our People & Office Team at the Stockholm office!
Are you a skilled administrator with a passion for building strong internal office culture while keeping things organized? We are looking for a People & Office Coordinator with a few years of experience to play a key role in supporting our People & Development team by combining People Coordination administration in combination with practical office administrative tasks. In addition, support with executive assistant task and mood manager ideas in the workplace.
Ework Group is the market leading, independent talent solution provider in Northern Europe with focus on IT, telecom, engineering and technology. We form successful collaborations, connecting partners & professionals and clients in partnerships, by bridging brilliant minds to great ideas, for the benefit of individuals, organizations and society. Ework Group has a strong entrepreneurial culture, which is evident in our ambition to take on an even more leading and strategic role in the market. As an Eworker you get the opportunity to be a part of, as well as contribute to our exciting journey while working with driven and ambitious colleagues.
About the role
As a People & Office Coordinator, you will be a part of our People & Development (HR) team, a dynamic group of five, and play a central role in supporting our colleagues with People administrative task but also be instrumental in engaging about the workplace in the Stockholm office by administrative task and creating events. You will manage key administrative tasks that support the team's daily operations while taking ownership of office coordination and office event initiatives. Your role will be essential in fostering a collaborative and transparent workplace culture.
Overall responsibility/tasks
Manage administrative tasks to ensure smooth HR processes; such as data management in our HR system, support with agreements and other employee related administration for our Nordic organization
Assist People Leads in various initiatives and projects across the organization
Support internal communication from an office perspective by keeping employees informed and engaged through the office coordination in the Stockholm site
Support with and managing local communication of company news, updates, and initiatives, contributing to the strengthening and maintenance of our employer brand
Make sure our office is always in top shape and in an innovative way contribute to Ework's Stockholm office being a pleasant and inspiring workplace
Handle inbound and outbound mail, couriers, and deliveries
Ensure good order, the right equipment and functioning routines for meeting rooms and the right equipment in all common areas and storages
Primary contact person for Vasakronan (landlord) in practical matters and Coor (reception service in the property)
Office supplies purchases and make sure coffee, and other pantries are replenished
Point of contact for suppliers of e.g. coffee machines, coffee, fruit baskets, plants and plant services, cleaning, waste, parking
Plan for our joint breakfasts and after-works as well as other internal events
Assist in planning and booking of meetings and events in the office and, if necessary, external bookings
Ensure well-functioning routines for visitor registration as well as internal security for employees to ensure a pleasant, safe, and well-functioning office environment
Responsible for administering onboarding and offboarding of employees
Requirements to be able to succeed in the role
You are
An excellent administrator and coordinator with high systems and structure skills
Proficient in both Swedish and English, in both written and spoken form and a knack for creating clear and engaging content
Familiarity with communication tools and platforms, like social media, internal newsletters or intranets
Able to prioritize your tasks and have a can-do attitude
Curious and network-building person with high social skills
Prestige-less by nature
You have
A potential degree in Business Administration or other relevant education (meriting)
A professional approach and high integrity, preferably with some experience within the HR field
The ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and support HR initiatives
What do we offer?
We offer you to be part of a great and successful team that values collaboration, curiosity, commitment and creativity. You'll play a key role in shaping how we communicate and engage with our employees and can make a significant impact on our internal culture and Employer Brand. In addition to that you will be an instrumental part in shaping our talent landscape, enforcing our Employer Brand and fostering a culture aligned with our core values - Collaboration, Curious, Committed and Consultative. Our new beautiful Stockholm office is in the city center, close to the central station and with easy access to public transport. Ework Group has a generous wellness grant for all employees.
Additional information
Placement: Our Head office in Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible or up on agreement
Employment: Full-time employment- we apply probational employment.
Application: Please apply with your CV as soon as possible, as we will be screening applications and doing interviews on an ongoing basis. The last day of submitting your application is 2025.01.28
Contact information to hiring manager
Email: joakim.romanus@eworkgroup.com
Phone: +46 722 094 848
This is how we think what the process will look like
1. First call with our Talent Acquisition
2. Interview with Manager and team member
3. Personality and problem-solving tests
4. Second interview with Managers Manager.
5. Reference and ID-check
6. Offer and celebration!
