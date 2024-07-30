People Advisor
2024-07-30
At QBE, our purpose is to enable a more resilient future.
Are you passionate about working for one of the world's largest insurers that offers excellent opportunities to grow your career and with offices in 28 countries?
Leveraging our deep expertise and insights, QBE offers commercial, personal and specialty products and risk management solutions to help people and businesses manage risks. Today, we employ more than 11,600 people around the world.
QBE Europe SA/NV is headquartered in Brussels and while we are international in our outlook, we are also proudly local in our operations with Nordic offices in Stockholm and Copenhagen.
To support our development, we are looking for a
HR Specialist
The opportunity
This will provide you with a chance to be part of a successful organisation with strong growth ambitions combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of a medium local size company.
As part of our development plan, there is a need for a dedicated General HR Management for the Nordics Region and we are creating a new function. In support of the Head of HR Continental Europe, you will regulate all necessary HR instruments in order to insure the required human capital in the company at all moments, ensuring compliance with European Operations and local requirements and deliver a HR service to the business.
The position will be preferably based in Stockholm but can also be located in Copenhagen.
Your new role
· Deliver a business partnering service to our European business and ensure compliance with European Operations and local requirements in our entity
· Manage the process of competence management to ensure a clear view on the present and required competences in the organization and to be able to undertake the necessary actions. This implies :
• Promote and implement the QBE values and essential behaviors. (QBE DNA)
· Manage all organizational and work environment aspects, in close collaboration with management
• Define, evaluate and help develop the specific role related competences
More specifically, help define and implement actions in terms of :
• Living the QBE values, Development plans, Coaching, Training, Succession planning, Key people, People Management, Employee Relations, Work environment, Job descriptions & evaluations, Performance management, Merit & Bonus, Recruitment, Retention
· Ensure the monthly payroll in collaboration with the external payroll provider and ensure the correct use of the QBE HR management systems
· Compensation & Benefits: apply the QBE group remuneration policy and support in all local legal requirements (local legislation, tax rulings, sector and company CBA's); optimize benefits
· For all HR related matters, ensure a follow-up of all legal aspects: keep up-to-date with new legislation, anticipate and take all necessary actions
About You
· Minimum 3 years of experience in an Human resources management position preferably in Financial Services
• Intermediary in payroll regulations
• High level of written and spoken English
• Excellent communicator with strong facilitation, influencing and negotiation skills
• Ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders
• Strong technical report writing skills
• Excellent presentation skills - oral and written
At My Best
At QBE, we want our people to feel rewarded and inspired to perform at their best, that's why we have created "At My Best". It's our connection, our way of showing we have your back. We understand that one size doesn't fit all and that priorities can change depending on your life stage. That is why our blend of wellbeing initiatives and benefits offer flexibility to suit what matters most to you. It's in the culture of our business, our QBE DNA, to support our people. Everything we do is underpinned by our QBE DNA - because we know it's not just what we do that matters, it's how we do it that makes the difference. In addition to this, we also offer flexible parental leave for both parents and have several employee network groups that support and empower our diverse workforce.
At QBE, we view our people as our most precious asset. We understand the importance of fostering a work environment that is responsive to the changing needs of today's workforce. QBE aims to build a workplace that is fair and inclusive because we want to attract and retain the best people to do the job, we have adopted flexible working across the company and welcome this conversation.
To find out more about why you should work for QBE, visit our careers website.
Equal Employment Opportunity:
QBE is an equal opportunity employer and is required to comply with equal employment opportunity legislation in each jurisdiction it operates.
Some of the awards QBE are proud to have won, been a finalist for, and shortlisted for include;
British Claims Awards 2022 Winner - InsurTech Award
Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards 2022 Winner - Claims Product Solution of the Year
Working Families Best Practice Awards 2021 Finalist for: Best COVID-19 Response
Insurance Post British Insurance Awards 2022 Shortlisted for: Best Customer Care, Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year 2022, Specialist Insurer of the Year (for Construction), General Insurer of the Year
Best Italian Insurance employer 2022 Winner - Insurance Connect Award
Italian Corporate Social Responsibility 2022 Winner - Insurance Connect Award
Claims Management - Broker 2022 Winner - Insurance Connect Award
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-29
E-post: Lukas.vanLengerich@qbe.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qbe Europe Sa / Nv, Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516411-5403), https://qbeeurope.com/careers/
111 56 STOCKHOLM
Qbe Europe Sa / Nv Filial Sverige
8817301