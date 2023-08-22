Pega Senior System Architect
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating many opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. Moreover, this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an PEGA Senior System Architect to join our PEGA delivery and practice team.
Cognizant's EAS-PEGA Practice is in the forefront of the PEGA service providers in the industry, well known for its ability to deliver PEGA solutions. As we are strengthening our European operations, we want to leverage our guidance capabilities to drive clients to accelerate the pace of their BPM implementation through the maturity curve.
To augment our PEGA delivery and practice team, we are looking for a PEGA Senior System Architect having excellent technical, design/ architecture consulting and hands implementation experience on Pega PRPC and allied enterprise technology / architecture stacks. The candidate should have experience in designing and implementing applications & solutions with Pega PRPC and allied Pega PRPC Insurance frameworks.
A Senior System Architect plays one of the roles in ensuring the standards of application quality & design & development using Pega PRPC and meets the functional/non-functional requirements of today's business.
Responsibilities
Including designing of enterprise class structure, data and application framework model.
Ensure best possible designs (performance, scalability) of Pega PRPC applications/ solution compliant with Pega PRPC best practices, coding standards, guardrails, UI standards and client's corporate standards.
Drive the technical team all the way, starting from Inception till transition
Interacting with Business users/ LBA/BA whenever required
Adherence to Pegasystems development guardrails as well as the original design standards.
Access Pegasystems centralized support infrastructure including the "expert design clinic," the centralized Global Solutions Library, and architecture "black belts" on behalf of the customer.
Coach and Mentor technical team members.
Ensure Pega PRPC application/ solution is scalable & robust
Work closely with the LSA & Product Owner in ensuring that the project deliverables and client business intentions are completely met.
Technical understanding of interface/ integration technologies and deep understanding of customer's needs so that they can be transformed into project design & implementation
Key requirements
Pega PRPC DCO, Requirement Management experience, preferably on Pega 8.x (PEGA Infinity)
Pega PRPC Insurance Implementation/ Solution Development Experience on Pega 8.x (PEGA Infinity)
Project Implementation and design experience on Pega PRPC Insurance Frameworks.
Minimum of 5 years' experience in a similar role as Pega PRPC Developer
A PEGA System Architect certification is a big plus. A PEGA CSSA Certification is mandatory.
Any domain knowledge - Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Energy & Utilities.
Used to work in an International and Multi-cultural settings
Understanding and knowledge of current & enterprise wide technologies including Open Source, web application development and databases (DB/2, Oracle, SQL)
Agile/ Scrum project implementation experience is mandatory
Qualifications
Good communication skills
Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical IT stakeholders
Effectively communicating with internal teams and clients to deliver all technical (functional and non-functional requirements)
Strategic thinking
Strong problem-solving ability with a positive "can-do" attitude
Self-motivated personality
Ability to guide technical teams of system architects.
Certification - CSA & CSSA from Pegasystems on Pega 8.x (PEGA Infinity)/PEGA Infinity
Certification - CLSA from Pegasystems on Pega 8.x (PEGA Infinity)/PEGA Infinity will be positive.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization led by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conform benefits
Diversity and Inclusion at Cognizant
At Cognizant, we believe diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our ability to execute successfully and consistently over the long term. We recognize that our people are our most important asset. We strive to create an environment where all associates feel comfortable to be themselves, feel accepted and can therefore thrive both personally and professionally. We continue to drive D&I throughout our organization to unlock the insights, imagination and innovation of our associates, as well as reflect the diversity of our clients and communities. We are a European Top Employer and continually drive employment recognition and engagement through employee-friendly policies and affinity groups such as "Women in Cognizant Consulting", "Women Empowered", "Embrace LGBTQ+" and "Race Equality Network". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28
E-post: cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
8048919