Pega Lead System Architect
2024-12-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27974
Are you passionate about finance and IT, and want to take the next step in your career? We are currently looking for a self-motivated and experienced Pega Lead System Architect to join our Consumer Finance team at Nordea.
About this opportunity
Meet the Consumer Finance team. Our role is to design and develop credit applications that allow our customers to apply online for credit cards or loans.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the four key values that guide us in being at our best. We imagine that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You're dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others.
This is the right role for you if you are goal-oriented and capable of juggling multiple tasks. You are highly motivated and thrive both as part of a team or in a lead role. You easily handle diverse tasks while maintaining exceptional quality.
What you'll be doing:
* Design end-to-end Integration solutions to meet specific user needs and ensure compliance with the Enterprise Architecture Standards, IT Security Policies, and industry best practices
* Develop architectural designs, data models, and integration patterns
* Ensure the scalability and performance of Pega applications through effective architecture design
* Identify and deliver best practices, re-useable components, process optimization
* Actively participate in the technical design process to ensure high quality designs and Center of Excellence touch point meetings.
* Interact with Business Stakeholders, Architects, CoE, Product Owners and QA team
* Provides architecture and design guidance to project teams
* Create and implement complicated workflows, decision techniques and interactions with external systems
* Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
* Provide directions and guidance to team members on using the latest Pega studios, tools and establish way of working
* Support in scoping and sizing Pega features
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* Minimum 8+ years of experience in Pega PRPC development
* Minimum 4+ years of experience in the role of the Pega Lead System Architect
* Project experience implemented in Pega infinity
* Pega Certified Lead System Architect (CLSA) certification
* Hands-on Pega Constellation development experience configuration (financial sector will be an asset)
* Understanding and knowledge of current & enterprise-wide technologies including Open Source, web application development and databases
* Experience with web services, RESTful APIs, XML, JSON, and other integration protocols
* Experience in Pega project delivery and coordination with Operations team
* Experience in CI/CD practices
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* Fluency in English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 10/01/2025 .
Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics, and traits make us better at serving our customers and communities.
If you have any questions about our recruitment process, please reach out to our tech recruiter and main point of contact anna.dahlstrom@consult.nordea.com
.
Only for candidates in Sweden: for union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
