PDU Cloud Deployment & Support Engineer
2023-01-19
About this opportunity
PDU (Product Development Unit) Cloud is responsible for the development of cloud products such as BSP, CEE, CCD, HDS and SDN for Ericsson Operators and IT Cloud business, including Operator and Data Center solutions. These belong to a new generation of products that will run virtualized applications on Ericsson and other environments and hardware platforms. It is expected that virtualized products gradually will replace native solutions and become the main way of providing services for subscribers and enterprises.
Our portfolio is new in the cloud market place and you are a part in securing successful business for this new product area together with applications and services organizations.
We in PDU Cloud IDS are handling the activities related to Integration, Deployment & Support.
As a Deployment and Support Engineer in Integration, Deployment & Support you will work with supporting customer deployments in the field, integrating PDU Cloud products to solutions, answer questions and deal with related problems, plus also be involved in requirement analysis, design, TR-handling, product, solution and support documentation. We are looking for a genuinely curios person with huge interest regarding cloud and its technologies enjoying working with customers.
We travel to customer sites or other Ericsson offices to support POCs (Proof of Concept), DVAs (Design Verification Activities), Deployments, onsite Support or other customer related activities.
What you will do
Collaborate with Key Customers on a daily basis
Design and integrate infrastructure from open source components and perform troubleshooting in internal as well as in external networks
Take part in the full development cycle from system design, through development, integration, verification, and deployment to customer support
Drive continuous improvements of products and processes
Perform Application and Product Support (incl. technical presentations and solution support)
Perform Deployment support
Deal with incoming Product and Customer Support Requests
Constantly develop your competences
Perform Trouble Shooting in Customer networks including 24/7 emergency phone cover
Develop and Test High Quality Products
Perform Continuous Analysis and Requirement Handling
You will bring
MSc level in a technical field or the equivalent level of knowledge
Experience with Openstack/CEE (another virtualization is a plus)
Hands-on experience with Networking (TCP/UDP, ICMP and DNS, etc.) OSI Layers, infrastructure services and security
Container technologies like Docker, LXC, Kubernetes,
Linux operating system, system tools, bash scripting, hardening
Configuration management (e.g., Puppet, Ansible, SaltStack)
IP networking concepts and packet analysis (e.g., Ethernet, TCP/IP, Wireshark / tcpdump)
Virtualization (e.g., KVM, QEMU, libvirt) and Cloud technologies (e.g., OpenStack, Docker)
Programming languages such as Java, C, C++, Python, Golang
You, as a person:
Like to work in a team and collaborating
Take own initiative, drive tasks, work with improvements
Are able to work in a Lean & Agile environment
Deliver Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
Have the ability to work well with people from many different subject areas with varying degrees of technical experience
We encourage you to apply!
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Welcome with your application in English.
Please be advised that due to GDPR we cannot accept CVs sent by email.
Location: Kista, Stockholm, Sweden
Recruiter: Sara Andersson, sara.a.andersson@ericsson.com
You will report to: Section Manager PDU Cloud & Integration
Last day to apply: 9/2 2023 (selection ongoing)
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
