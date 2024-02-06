PDP Program Leader - Purchasing Development
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2024-02-06
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We invest in your passions and encourage you to grow with them. Come and see things a little differently with us!
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are right now looking for a PDP (Purchasing Development Process) Program Leader, who will report to Ewa Rychert, Deputy Purchasing Development Manager.
Job Description
Why we need this role?
PDP is so important for our long-term business success! We want to strengthen the Purchasing Development Process to continuously secure the right preconditions for an effective and efficient strategic business planning. Together, we will define the governance structure to enable continuous process improvement, renew relevant materials and tools, strengthen the competence development and PDP application across the organization. And that is where you come in!
As the PDP Program Leader, you will be responsible for designing, leading, and organizing purchasing development programs that establish sustainable ways of working across all Category Areas. Your role will involve extending support to the categories in their efforts to develop and execute the purchasing development process, while also contributing substantially to the creation of their strategic business plans, including agreed follow-up steps. In order to continuously improve the program framework, you as the PDP Program Leader will actively seek input from users, reference groups, and external benchmarks. Additionally, engaging with relevant stakeholders to provide insights, expertise, and mentorship will be a crucial aspect of securing continuous improvements on both the process and the program.
In this assignment you will also:
Be responsible for to anchor the Purchasing Development Process within the End to End Manage Business Planning process leaders.
Lead alignment of the PDP program with Supply and Range year cycles
Connect with a network of experts who will provide support regarding the methodology, process visualization, terminology on need basis.
Collect, capture, review and share good examples and best practices to secure knowledge sharing within the organisation.
Be responsible to maintain the process documents and secure that Purchasing Manual and other document are up to date and in accordance with decided process as well as communicating any process changes throughout the organisation.
Qualifications
As a PDP Program Leader, we see that you have extensive experience in leading business development, both on a strategic and operational level, from several industries. Where you have gained a great understanding of customer's needs about purchasing and production. As a person you are curious about the outside world and good at identifying needs in strategic business development and translate them into actionable models/tools/inputs to category plans.
To shine in this role, we also see that you bring:
Expertise in project management and a good understanding of process development - to lead business development in combination with keeping engagement from stakeholders
Strong analytical skills - to set right priorities and strategic movements
The ability to connect with others - is a great asset in this role and can serve you well in building meaningful relationships
To convey complex ideas into an approachable manner - to bring clarity for the many across IKEA Supply
Finally, we see that you inspire through leading with our IKEA culture and values in your daily work.
Additional information
On this role, you will report directly to Purchasing Development Manager, you will get exposed to Purchasing Development management teams and get involved to different parts of the organisation. You can also develop horizontal organizational views, as well strategic business thinking. Now, it's your opportunity!
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Ewa Rychert (Deputy Purchasing Development Manager) at ewa.rychert@inter.ikea.com
or Cecilia Lindholm (People & Culture Manager, Purchasing Development) at cecilia.lindholm@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application in English (Resume and Motivational Letter), at the latest by February 15, 2024! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8448224