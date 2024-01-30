Pcba/smt Engineer Prototype Production
Axis is growing and is preparing for the future. For Axis to create even more innovative products we are hiring PCBA/SMT engineers to run our SMT prototype shop. At an early stage being able to produce prototypes close to the development teams is a key success factor going forward.
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology. Join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
This is an opportunity to be part in creating and shaping a new team at Axis. The team will be responsible for planning, preparing, and executing the In-house prototyping production of R&D's PCBA's. The area of responsibility will range from purchasing of components/PCB's and consumables used during production of the prototypes, to preparing, running and delivering the finished prototypes to the development projects. The team will consist of 3 different disciplines, engineers, purchasers, and material handlers.
What you'll do here as PCBA/SMT Engineer
As a PCBA/SMT Engineer in this team you will setup and optimize programs and fixtures for the prototypes to be built. You will run the line during prototype production, maintain the line for optimal performance and inspect the produced PCBA's and do repair/rework based on needs.
It is important that you participate in new technology evaluations and identify trends and opportunities for optimizing product output, quality enhancements, and cost of manufacturability. You will create panel drawings for optimal performance/cost based on discussions with PCB-manufactures. Providing feedback to R&D design team to improve design for manufacturability and write and consolidate build reports will also be part of what you'll do.
You will be the specialist for the machines and since this is a new team you will manage your own work instructions, process documentation and training.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are a person with a strong personal drive who easily co-operates across organizational borders and are service minded. You enjoy working in a team with a positive attitude and focus on together finding solutions. In Axis PCBA prototyping, we are a small team and in the beginning of building the organization and processes, therefore you need to be flexible and adapt to different work tasks. You are always open and willing to learn, develop and share your knowledge.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Bachelor's degree in an engineering discipline or equivalent experience.
* Technical or market knowledge about electronics and mechanical components.
* Excellent MS Office skills, comfortable working in ERP or other IT-systems.
* Excellent skills in English and Swedish.
* 1+ years of demonstrated experience in one of more of the following areas: manufacturing engineering, SMT, design for production, or PCB design and layout (school and project experience will qualify)
Preferred skills and experience:
* Soldering of components onto PCB's.
* High volume production experience (consumer goods, automotive, etc.)
* Hands-on experience working in SMT processing and/or related PCBA processes from industry, research, or academic projects.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills
* Ability to work both autonomously and as a team in a highly demanding, fast-paced environment.
* Knowledge of IPC manufacturing standards
* Experience with basic failure analysis tools and methods (X-ray, cross-section, polishing)
* Demonstrated ability to gather, analyze, and use data to drive systematic improvements.
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
