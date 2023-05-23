Payroll & HR Administrator
2023-05-23
PAYROLL & HR ADMINISTRATOR AT NORTHERN OFFSHORE SERVICES
Are you looking for new challenges in an ambitious Crewing team? Do you want to work in a modern shipping company and have an eye on details? Do you thrive in a family-owned company with a strong brand and an entrepreneurial mindset?
N-O-S is expanding its business and we are looking for a Payroll & HR administrator to join our Crewing team to support our fleet and onshore management expansion and growth agenda for the upcoming years.
N-O-S offers an exciting and dynamic work environment with the goal of constantly delivering and exceeding our customers' expectations 365 days a year. There are plenty of opportunities for personal development in our company. Many of our employees have had the chance to grow and develop, taking on new assignments and new exciting job opportunities. Now we are looking for our next colleague to be part of our great team.
Our vision, BEST365, and our values are extremely important to us and influence our strong company culture. Read more about it here. https://n-o-s.eu/company/
DAILY TASKS
As a Payroll & HR administrator you are responsible for the entire payroll process; from time reporting, processing of payroll data and payment of salaries as well as extract salary reports etc. The payroll is both for office and for crew onboard our Swedish flagged vessels. Other tasks can be, but not limited to:
Administration of pension and insurances
Reports to authorities
Internal reporting
Interpret CBAs (Collective Bargain Agreements) to ensure correct payments
Managing the company employee survey
QUALIFICATIONS
We're looking for you who have a high-school or post-secondary education. Previous experience from payroll is required.
To enjoy and thrive in this role you need to be flexible and possess the skill to work structurally and thoroughly, as the business is very varied. You are a fast learner and quick to adapt and perform in new, unfamiliar situations. You are well-known with Microsoft Office, you are fluent in English in both speech and writing.
TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT
Full time position, starting with probationary employment six months, which turns into a permanent position if all goes well.
This position will start as soon as possible.
You will be based either at our office in Gothenburg, Sweden or Copenhagen, Denmark.
APPLICATION
Does this sound interesting? Please send your application with CV and personal letter to recruitment@n-o-s.eu
. The recruiting process is ongoing, so send your application as soon as possible.
Mark your e-mail with "Payroll & HR administrator".
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Julia Brengesjö, Crew & HR Manager, +46 761 808014, julia.brengesjo@n-o-s.eu
We look forward hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22
Via mejl till recruitment@n-o-s.eu
E-post: recruitment@n-o-s.eu
https://n-o-s.eu/media/newsroom/jobs/payroll-administrator/
