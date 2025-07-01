Payroll and HR Operations Specialist

Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-07-01


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB i Göteborg, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Aptiv's Technical Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 220 employees representing more than 15 nationalities, developing safer, greener, and more connected solutions. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.

About the Job

We are seeking an experienced Payroll and HR Operations Specialist for our EDS Business Unit in our Gothenburg Technical Center.
"Important Company Update - Please Read Before Applying. On January 22, 2025, Aptiv announced its decision to separate its EDS division to form two separate independent companies:https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/aptiv-announces-intention-to-separate-its-electrical-distribution-systems-business/
This role is within the EDS segment, and you will be joining that segment as it becomes its own entity, with a rich heritage and proven track record as a global leader in low and high voltage power and signal distribution systems. Our solutions are central to enabling the next generation of electrified, automated, and connected vehicles, and we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence.
We are looking for talented individuals who are excited by the opportunity to help shape the future of EDS and delivering industry-leading solutions to the world's top automotive manufacturers."
Your role:

Execute all employee life cycle processes within HR Operation systems including hiring, on-boarding, job changes, transfers, promotions, leaves of absence, and terminations.

Prepare and validate payroll data, ensuring accuracy before submission to external payroll provider.

Partner with Payroll provider with documentation for HR processes and procedures

Manage registrations and changes to group life insurance, health insurance programs and other employee benefits

Responsible for managing Company Cars and Staff Cars.

Solving HR data related issues for end users

Ensure data quality, validation, and governance throughout the HR systems

Conduct regular audits to maintain data integrity and accuracy

Generate ad-hoc reports for HR teams and leadership as needed

Coordinate data privacy compliance within HR

Support data-driven decision making through accurate and timely reporting

Collaborate with other HR teams outside Sweden

Actively participate in regional and global HR projects

Execute assigned tasks in compliance with corporate quality systems and legal regulations within aligned countries

Your background:
Min 5 years of experience within HR Operations and Payroll, preferably a Bachelor Degree within relevant field

Deep knowledge in the overall Payroll- and HR Operation process. Meritorious with experience from Agda PS.

Good understanding of Swedish Labour law and collective agreement, preferably Teknikavtalet Sverige Ingenjörer/Unionen/Ledarna

Strong knowledge of working in HR systems, preferably from different Workday Modules.

Experience supporting HR processes

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Ability to create relations and cooperate with people

Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal

Ability to work effectively under time pressure

Ability to organize own work

Computer skills - MS Office

Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package, health benefits and flexible working hours

Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment

Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications

Recognition for innovation and excellence

Opportunities to give back to the community

Meaningful work that makes a difference in the work

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: kritika.kapoor@aptiv.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB (org.nr 556541-7770)
Mölndalsvägen 36 (visa karta)
412 63  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9412669

Prenumerera på jobb från Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB: