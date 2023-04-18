Payroll Administrator for the summer at Qlik in Lund
2023-04-18
Academic Work is looking for a meticulous and flexible person for a job as Payroll Administrator at Qlik in Lund. Qlik is the world's leading provider of business intelligence software. Here you are given an opportunity to work at an innovative company where great responsibility will be a part of your everyday work. You will be working in an international environment with lots of opportunities to challenge yourself and grow. Founded in Sweden, Qlik is head quartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and has a network of over 1500 partners across the world. Are your ready for a new challenge in an international environment?
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is on behalf of our client Qlik looking for a Payroll Administrator who can start as soon as possible and work until 31th of August. As a Payroll Administrator at Qlik you will be working in a team of engaged and driven coworkers. Working at Qlik gives you an opportunity to operate with colleagues from various backgrounds, cultures and nationalities. You will have the opportunity to work mainly remote after your introduction.
This is a consultant assignment. Academic Work will be your employer and you will work as a consultant at Qlik. The assignment will be a temp job starting as soon as possible until 31th of August. As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a Payroll Administrator, you will assist in many different tasks:
• Assist in managing Swedish monthly salaries
• Help coordinate all payroll related data and guarantee accurate administration of salary and other payroll related matters
• Assist with any audits from external auditors
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for someone who are curious to gain experience and learn more about the payroll process. Other requirements:
• Completed or ongoing education in HR or economics, or equivalent professional experience
• Have experience from administrative tasks
• Have good knowledge of Microsoft Office (emphasis on Excel) and a high level of comfort with different software tools
• Business level in Swedish and English is mandatory
• Meritorious with previous experience within the payroll process
As a person, you are a highly organized team player and have a good ability to prioritize. Furthermore, you are accurate, flexible and have a good eye for details. You have excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with both external and internal stakeholders.
Övrig information
• LENGT OF THE ASSIGNMENT: As soon as possible - 31th of August
• WORKING HOURS: Office hours, Full time
• LOCATION: Scheelevägen, Lund
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Qlik delivers intuitive platform solutions for self-service data visualization, guided analytics applications, embedded analytics and reporting to approximately 48,000 customers worldwide. Companies of all sizes, across all industries and geographies, use Qlik solutions to visualize and explore information, generate insight and make better decisions. At Qlik, they optimize Business Intelligence (BI) by harnessing the collective intelligence of people across an organization. They focus on empowering people-by enabling everyone in an organization to see the whole story that lives within their data. Ersättning
