Payroll Administrator(74876)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you motivated to be the key person of the Swedish payroll process? Do you bring payroll experience and a willingness to collaborate with colleagues? This is an exciting opportunity to be part of an international People & Culture team in a company advancing the green transition.
People & Culture > Global People Services > Payroll NCE
The NCE Payroll team of Vestas manages payroll for around 6.000 employees in Northern Central Europe, ensuring accurate and timely salary processing. The team consists of 11 experienced payrollers who manage all aspects of time registration and salary processing. The payrollers operate from offices located in Denmark, United Kingdom and Poland. We are now looking to add to our team and team location by looking for a Payroll team member for the Swedish market.
Responsibilities
The Payroll administrator will be the key person ensuring accurate and timely payroll processing in collaboration with the external payroll vendor for our Swedish company (650 blue-collar and white-collar employees). Further, the responsibilities include
Salary and wage administration, ensuring accuracy and compliance
Time and attendance system oversight, including control, validation, and issue handling
Maintenance of master data, ensuring high data quality and adherence to standards
Providing service and guidance to managers and employees on payroll-related matters
Working daily in our software SAP, ServiceNow, and Cozone
Being open to acting as a backup for colleagues in other European countries (sickness / vacation)
Qualifications
3-5 years of relevant professional background within payroll, finance, or a related administrative field
Experience from a similar role, such as payroller, payroll administrator, or another relevant payroll function.
Keen interest in processes and continuous improvement, with the ability to identify and implement enhancements
Solid knowledge of relevant legislation, including holiday rules, tax regulations, and applicable collective agreements
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Competencies
Team-oriented mindset, ready to engage in a department where we support and help each other
Excellent communication skills, enabling clear and professional interaction with managers, employees, and stakeholders
High level of quality awareness, delivering accurate and reliable results
Understanding of lean processes and deadlines, ensuring efficient and timely execution
Positive attitude, contributing to a collaborative and supportive work environment
What we offer
You will be part of a great P&C community in our NCE region. In the payroll department, we offer you good colleagues who support each other and work together, good opportunities for professional and personal development, and being part of a committed team in an innovative and professional organization.
Additional information
Your work location will be Malmö, Sweden where other P&C colleagues are located. You are expected to work most of your time in the office, at least three days a week, but still with a hybrid setup. You should expect some travel activity, up to 20 days per year.
For more information, please contact Payroll manager Vivian Bach, +45 23 46 20 59
If the above matches your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 27th of May 2026.
Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574) Arbetsplats
Malmö Jobbnummer
9878916