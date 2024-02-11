Payment Associate to our Payment Team
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia.
Zinzino is the pioneer of test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare within the wellness industry on a mission to bring the world back in balance. We inspire health and wealth for our customers, family and friends.
Zinzino is growing, and we need to further strengthen our organization and are now seeking a Payment Associate to our Payment Team within the Finance Department.
What you will do
As part of our Payment Team, your main activities will be to work with;
• Commission payments based on sales performance and commission structures to our Sales Partners around the world.
• Handle Refunds and chargebacks.
• Handle incoming payments in all markets.
• Analyze and validate commission payments and accounts payable.
• Work closely with Support department, handle internal emails, and resolve commission-related issues.
• Prepare monthly commission reports for external offices and Accounting Team.
• Assist with other administrative tasks as needed, such as filing and organizing paperwork, and managing electronic documents.
Who you are
As Payment Associate and part of our Payment Team you are a highly organized, meticulous, and detail-oriented individual with a solid understanding of data analysis, invoicing, different banking operations.
Requrements
• Bachelor's degree in accounting or related field.
• 2+ Years' experience of handling different payment operations, accounting or similar is a merit.
• Understanding of commission structures and calculations.
• Ability to work independently and manage competing priorities.
• Proficient in Microsoft Excel and accounting software and/or different business systems.
• Excellent attention to detail and strong analytical skills.
As we are a global company, you need to be skilled in English both written and spoken. Other language skill is a merit.
Workplace & culture
Working at Zinzino means being part of a fast-growing health and wellness company with a global footprint which gives a truly international environment. You will be part of a fun, skilled & highly motivated team that brings great experience together learning from what we do and continue to improve.
Additional information
Fulltime position, start as soon as possible.
Placement: Västra Frölunda, Sweden
We will continuously invite suitable candidates to job interviews, so don't wait, send your application already today!
