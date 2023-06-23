Pattern Maker to H&M Kids Assortment - Girls Jersey & ambulating role
2023-06-23
Company Description
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we create and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day.
Are you a passionate and experienced pattern maker who have an interest in working with Kidswear for the Kids Girl Jersey department? We are now looking for a pattern maker who is driven by creating the best fit and silhouette, where comfort and durability is a priority. Come join the Kids Girls Assortment and be a part of our highly creative and fun team!
Job Description
As a pattern maker at this section, you will work with diversified silhouettes, different kind of qualities and fun details. Working at the Kids Girtls Assortment you will specialize in the fit and pattern making aligned to the children's growing bodies. You get the chance to be creative and enjoy the challenge of working with kid 's collection. We have come far in the digital journey and work in a fast pace to capture the needs and wants for our exciting ever-changing young customer.
The Pattern maker is accountable for creating desired silhouette and maintain good fit in all sizes (2-10 + Years), always with the customer in focus. Together with the product team, you are securing sustainability and profitability when creating the collection.
You will work with diversified silhouettes, different jersey qualities, and fun details.
You will specialize for the pattern creation adjusted to the growing developing body of kids and how children's safety is used and considered.
You are accountable for creating, updating, and communicating correct fit and size technical package based on design goals, our customer, fit and size strategies, product type and timeline throughout the product development.
As a Pattern Maker at the Kids division you will work in a fast-paced environment with new challenges and exciting projects for the Kids customer. Kids assortment is a dynamic workplace where high pace, collaborative mindset, willingness to always improve our product creations are a natural part of our everyday.
A part of the role is as ambulating pattern maker. For this part you will work on behalf of current prioritized section/departments, you will act on product development according to the identified needs and goals.
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven and flexible Pattern Maker, who has an interest in Kids fashion and want to develop and secure fit and craftmanship for our customer. We believe you can find new ways of improving existing and new technical details, shape, and fits. further, we require:
A degree in Pattern Making and working at least 3 years of work experience
Previous experience working in 3D CLO or other 3D systems is meriting
Are passionate about working with patterns, fit and technical solutions
Having a good eye for size & proportions and knows grading
Good knowledge for materials and fabrics, production knowledge and how garments are made
Have a costumer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target costumer
Creative problem solver
Like to guide, involve, and inspire the team
Always see possibilities, improvements, and simple solutions- Growth mindset
Effective and structured
Flexible and adaptable
Prestigeless and humble
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary position - 10 month starting 1st Sep 2023. The role is located at the H&M Head office in Stockholm. Do you find this position interesting and suitable for you? Please apply here with CV latest by 14th July (Interviews will be held continuously). If you are a current employee, please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
