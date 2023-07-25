Patent Engineer
2023-07-25
Innovation is a cornerstone of Electrolux operations and as such, Intellectual Property has an ever-increasing profile within the company and is acknowledged as being of paramount importance to the organization's continued commercial success.
As a Patent Engineer you work in the global Group Patent team, a part of the Insights &Innovation team at Electrolux. The patent function works closely with the different product lines of Electrolux as well as with the IP Legal team forming a business partnership. In the team we are striving to be a catalyst for change, helping to enable Electrolux to make the right innovation choices based on planet, human & brand centricity.
Job responsibilities
In this specific role we are looking for a Patent Engineer to mainly support in the Wellbeing area and/or cross product lines / digital products. In your daily work you will
• Support in the Invention Disclosure management process, perform and/or order novelty searches, evaluate novelty and inventiveness based on search result and provide feedback to Patent Attorney and inventors
• Prepare IP workshops (ideation, introduction to search tools, IP awareness) together with attorneys upon request from R&D
• Monitoring patent landscape searches and competitor IP activities
• Provide reports and dashboard visualizations on PowerBI based on different patent and IP data, both internal and external
• Provide support together with a patent attorney in product development projects and other technology development projects with both risk mitigation as well as taking care of innovation opportunities in the project
• Work closely and communicate effectively with patent team members, IP legal partner, inventors, R&D and other stake holders to support in identifying innovations and protect high value inventions reading on the prioritized areas of the product line
Reporting to: People Leader Patent Engineers (functional, for growth and development) and Patent Business Partner for Wellbeing (operational, for day to day operational topics)
Competencies
At Electrolux, we take responsibility for our development in a supportive environment where we embrace our differences and learn from each other. In a truly international and multicultural setting, we shape living for the better and create remarkable experiences for employees and consumers, all around the globe.
You are used to working in cross functional environments and have excellent cross collaboration and networking skills always having the best for the company in mind. You are not afraid of challenging status quo and to "think out of the box" in order to create true value for the company.
Educational Requirements
Academic degree, MSc or similar, preferably in engineering, electronics, IoT
Experience and Skill Requirements
• 3+ years of experience in a similar position
• Broad technical competence, preferably in the electronics field
• Knowledgeable in MS Office 365
• Knowledge of agile methodologies will be an additional asset
• Be able to travel occasionally
Language Requirements
Excellent communication in English, both written and spoken (corporate language). German, Swedish and/or Italian is a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
7985945