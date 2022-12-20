Patent Attorney
Sandvik is an engineering group in mining and rock excavation and metal cutting. Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP) is a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and construction industries. The product groups include stationary crushing solutions, mobile crushing solutions, screening solutions and breakers and demolition tools. You'll also work with Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR) which is another business area with the Sandvik group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability driving technologies for the mining and constructions industries.
In this role, you can contribute and build your expertise strategically in a multicultural environment - Welcome to our Sandvik-world!
Your new team
SMR and SRP Patents is an international team of patent managers, patent attorneys, patent engineers and patent administrators, dealing with cutting-edge innovation from SMR and SRP Businesses. We are a diverse and highly skilled team located in eight different countries on three continents, and we protect inventions by patent applications and prosecute the applications to relevant patents for the business. Working alongside other teams at Sandvik, we use and enforce these rights. We support the different product areas of SMR and SRP's global business. We are now looking for an experienced Patent Attorney to strengthen our team.
Your role
This is the best place to be for an IP professional, as you work with all patent matters - from inventions to enforcement. In this role, you support business in rock processing divisions of SRP and other relevant areas. You provide a wide range of IPR support to our business, including involvement in R&D projects, handling inventions, making searches, coordinating drafting, filing and prosecution of patent applications, patent attorney work towards the patent offices, strategic patent portfolio management and dealing with contentious matters. Your responsibilities also include continuous process improvements to protect and enforce the IP rights within your area.
You will report to the Patent Manager and be based in Svedala or Malmo (Hyllie) in Sweden.
Your character
You are a patent professional with a demonstrated ability to achieve results through teamwork in challenging projects and in an international environment. You are open-minded and have extensive experience in patent matters, and a M.Sc. or D.Sc. degree in a relevant technical or scientific area. Experience in patent matters in mechanical engineering is essential. The professional qualifications of a European Patent Attorney are required.
Our Sandvik culture
At Sandvik, we live by our purpose "We make the shift - advancing the world through engineering". We have a clear objective of being a leader within digital solutions for the industries we serve, and we focus on growing our digital offering to help our customers become more productive. Our sustainability goals include becoming more than 90 percent circular by 2030 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. To achieve this, we keep striving for an even more diverse and inclusive organization - because we're sure that differences improve our business and create a culture of innovation. By acting in line with our core values Customer Focus, Innovation, Fair Play, and Passion to Win, we make Sandvik a great place to work! Learn more about our business by visiting our website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Send your application no later than January 15th, 2023.Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0049552).
Contact information
Please contact:
Trinity Nagpal, recruiting manager, +918408883110
For further information about this position, please contact:
Kim Simelius, +358 (0)40 180 70 62
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 50 14
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 27 18
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 16 01
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
