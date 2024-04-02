Parttime Customer Care Agents
Simployer AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-04-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Simployer AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Simployer, our Customer Care Agents (CCAs) play a crucial role in nurturing relationships with our existing clients. They thrive on tackling challenges head-on, assisting our customers in various issues, big or small. We seek individuals who relish in finding solutions and aiding customers in harnessing the full potential of our products.
Are you passionate about providing exceptional customer service? If so, this can be a unique opportunity for you to join a fast growing SaaS company. We are now in search of persons interested in part-time work, helping us out during holidays, sick leaves and busy times in general. The scope will be according to further agreement, tentatively within a 20% position, or up to app. 30 hours a month.
Key Responsibilities:
- Engage with customers via phone, email, and chat, delivering timely and professional assistance.
- Offer comprehensive support, including troubleshooting technical issues and providing product insights.
- Handle customer inquiries related to invoices and subscriptions with efficiency and accuracy.
- Maintain meticulous records of customer interactions using our CRM system.
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to address customer needs and resolve issues effectively.
- Proactively identify areas for process improvement and contribute ideas to enhance our service delivery.
- Strive to exceed customer satisfaction targets and uphold service level agreements.
Our diverse company culture unites colleagues from various backgrounds and locations, creating a collaborative environment. Your teammates are based in both Norway and Sweden, so you can work either from our office in Sarpsborg or Stockholm. We operate in a hybrid manner - combining remote and office work- and after a thorough training you 'll also have the opportunity to work remote.
Message from the hiring manager:
Hello! I'm Tobias Carneteg, your future manager. Working with our customers necessitates a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach centered around customer satisfaction. Individual responsibility is our foundation for maintaining high engagement levels at work. The Simployer culture is a source of pride, and joining us means becoming an integral part of it.
- Previous experience in a customer facing role
- Fluent in either Norwegian or Swedish, as well as English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive mindset when tackling challenges.
- Display empathy and patience in addressing customer concerns and inquiries.
- Proficient in using CRM software and other relevant tools to manage customer interactions.
- Exceptional organizational skills, with the ability to multitask and prioritize effectively.
We're seeking individuals who is naturally curious and thirsty for knowledge, continuously seeking opportunities to learn and grow. You should have a keen interest in both software and service-related tasks. Your ability to build meaningful connections with customers, partners, and colleagues, will foster collaboration and drive collective success.
At Simployer, our employees are our greatest asset. Our inclusive culture is founded on trust, respect, autonomy, and a shared purpose. Your contributions will be acknowledged and valued. If this resonates with you, we'd love to learn about your strengths, aspirations, and what brings you joy at work.
Interested? Submit your application in English. Selection is ongoing.
For questions or further details, contact Tobias Carneteg, Customer Care Manager, at +46 730 28 00 26 or tobias.carneteg@simployer.com
.
Simployer is a "people first" company. We offer a unique combination of high-value and people-centric products, services and expertise. Our simplifying solutions are the preferred choice of more than 15,000 customers and 1,2 million users in Northern Europe. For almost four decades, we have helped our customers unleash the full potential in people, the core asset of any company. Managers who want to lead better - by inspiring, engaging and developing their employees - choose our solutions. We are on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow our company into new markets in Northern Europe. In Simployer we have a culture where it is possible to grow, and to have a direct impact on the business through empowerment and flat structure. You will work with colleagues who are passionate about their work and we can promise you that we have a lot of fun at work. To succeed in the market, reach our growth goals and continue to fulfil our vision, we need top talent who shares our conviction that people make businesses grow. Are you our next Simployee? Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Simployer AB
(org.nr 556566-2508), http://www.simployer.se/ Arbetsplats
Simployer Jobbnummer
8581768