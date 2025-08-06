Partnership Sales Specialist
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a relationship-builder with a passion for travel and a knack for spotting business opportunities before they even hit the radar? Do you get excited about turning ideas into impactful partnerships that move people - literally? If so, this might just be your dream voyage.
As our Partnership Sales Specialist, you'll be developing and growing Stena Line's B2B sales channels - including coach operators, travel agents, tourism boards, and group travel organizers - across Sweden and our ferry routes to Germany, Poland, and the Baltics.
You'll be our go-to person when it comes to planning, scaling, and steering partnership activities that drive results - and we're not talking about one-size-fits-all. We're talking tailored campaigns, strategic growth, and bold ideas!
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Responsible for growing local partnerships for the Swedish market.
- Define activities on a yearly basis in cooperation with Route Management.
- Budget, planning and follow up.
- Responsible for delivering best in class service support towards Stena Lines sales partners in line with the Stena Line service promise.
- Responsible to drive the development of Stena Line's coach, agents, other groups and Travel Agent segments with focus on our routes from Sweden to Germany, Poland and the Baltics. Identify new customers segments & sales channels.
- Responsible for conducting market and competitive analysis to uncover opportunities and threats, with particular focus on how we can drive growth across all routes. Continuously seek new ways of collaboration with the B2B segment.
- Negotiation & agreements.
- Focus on automation and digitalization of distribution and work process.
What you will experience
We've built strong, successful partnerships across our routes and markets - and now, it's time to take things to the next level. This is your opportunity to not only grow our existing collaborations, but also to develop new, strategic partnerships in a dynamic and cross-functional environment. You'll be working closely with colleagues across business regions, bringing people and possibilities together in new and exciting ways.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are curious, creative, and commercially driven. You have a flair for finding common ground - whether it's across markets, cultures, or companies. You know how to turn a handshake into a high-performing partnership. And most importantly, you're excited to help shape the future of travel!
Qualifications:
- Senior-level experience with a strong background in sales and customer management.
- Proven ability to identify customer needs, inspire future plans, and drive continuous development.
- Confident with planning, analysis, and budget ownership
- Experience working across diverse markets and cross-functional environments
- Fluent in Swedish and English
- Formal education or training in business or sales preferred.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position primarily based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, with the possibility to be situated in Southern Sweden, including Malmö, Trelleborg, and Karlskrona, within the Travel Department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than August 24th, 2025. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Martin Wahl, Travel Commercial Manager at martin.wahl@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt Ök. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
9447200