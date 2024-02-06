Partnership Associate - Fixed Term Contract
About Mindler
Most people suffer from mental health problems at some point in their lives. Mindler was founded in 2018 by two psychologists and one doctor with the vision to enable a world with better mental health. Since then, we have helped thousands of people to meet a psychologist via our app, having more than 300+ accredited psychologists working with us. In Sweden, Mindler is already now the leading provider of access to licensed psychologists and evidence based treatment methods.
To grow our business and the availability of our treatments, we launched our business-to-business (B2B) offering followed by entering the insurance industry with our business-to-insurance (B2I) offering in multiple markets. Due to the growing success of these ventures we are now looking for a Partnership Associate to join on a fixed-term contract.
The role:
As a Partnership Associate at Mindler you will be part of the commercial-team based in Stockholm. Your primary goal is to build and maintain strong B2B relationships (including being involved in our insurance offering). To excel in this role, you should possess a strong drive to accomplish tasks and achieve goals, enjoy both independent work in sales and collaborative teamwork, and have a genuine passion for cultivating outstanding B2B relationships.
What would you be working with?
Main focus will be sourcing and outreaching, securing outbound leads to meet our sales goals, and converting leads into new business opportunities.
Communicating and meeting with potential clients from cold leads to signed deals.
Building in-depth knowledge of Mindler's product and being able to demonstrate features and benefits.
Developing a solid and trusting relationship between Mindler and companies.
Gather insights from clients and communicate these insights into input for offering- and product development.
Assisting B2B-team in managing communications, contracts and retention activities for existing clients together with Customer Success.
Attend fairs, seminars and other relevant forums to always keep updated on trends, as well as building a solid network of contacts.
Being an ambassador for Mindler, by continuously striving to improve Mindler's brand and legitimizing the company's role as a reliable healthcare provider.
Who are you?
3+ years of experience working with sales with a good track record of results.
Skilled in sourcing new clients and direct experience in doing outreach, not afraid to pick up the phone and make your own network.
High empathic abilities and the ability to see the customer needs and convert them into long term relationships.
Good understanding of numbers, and driven by reaching goals and KPIs.
Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment where you get the chance to influence how we work together.
Excellent English & Swedish skills in written and verbal communication.
A passion for enabling mental health treatment and being a part of destigmatizing conversations regarding the issues.
It is a plus if you have some prior experience with CRM systems (we use Hubspot), and speak other languages.
What can we offer?
If we are a good match for each other - we will offer you a role that gives you a lot of freedom, and the chance to join a well-funded company with the ambition to play an important role in the global market of digital mental health care. Since we are just in the beginning of our growth journey, you will play an important part in influencing how we work together and how we make the most impact to help our customers and further improve mental health in the society.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
• --
Mindler is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age.
