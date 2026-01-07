Partnership and Alliances Lead
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Sala
, Linköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Build and strengthen strategic relationships with key stakeholders across IBM and Red Hat to expand HCLTech's footprint in areas such as Red Hat AI, Watsonx.AI, IBM Technology Expert Labs, Security Engineering, Red Hat PS for Openshift Virtualization
Defining the required IBM and Red Hat marketing campaigns and activities in support of the GTM for geography, vertical and specific deals.
Identifying and managing partnerships in support of the GTM plan or where relevant to specific deals.
Working closely with the different solutions team to ensure the quality and positioning of proposals and to ensure the development and evolution of the right offerings for GTM.
Responsible for measuring key partnership metrics and governance and position HCLTech as the partner of choice.
Identify and drive new business opportunities across IBM and Red Hat, with a strong focus on AI\GenAI Engineering, Engineering Services, and Professional Services
Promote and position HCLTech's AI\Gen AI offerings to accelerate AI-led transformation
Integrate Responsible AI practices in all AI engagements, ensuring ethical, transparent, and compliant implementations
Explore and develop opportunities in CA\Broadcom to IBM Z migration, as well as legacy modernization initiatives including COBOL and RPG to Java transformation using AI-powered code conversion tools.
Lead the complete sales lifecycle, from opportunity identification and qualification to proposal development, negotiation, and closure
Collaborate with internal solutions, delivery, and domain teams to craft tailored, high-impact solutions aligned with client needs.
Monitor industry trends and competitive dynamics to proactively position HCLTech's differentiated capabilities within the IBM and Red Hat
Ensure seamless onboarding, delivery excellence, and long-term client satisfaction through close coordination with cross-functional teams
Possess a strong understanding of HCLTech's processes, governance models, and approval workflows to drive efficient deal execution
Proficient in using HCLTech's tools and platforms for opportunity tracking, reporting, and stakeholder engagement.
Certification:
IBM WatsonX proficiency Badges.
Red Hat AI platform -Technical seller Badges. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-06
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9671849