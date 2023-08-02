Partner Solutions Manager

Arena Personal Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-08-02


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Arena Personal Sverige AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

On behalf of our client, we are looking for a Partner Solutions Manager. The position starts as soon as possible and is estimated for 12 months.

The Partner Solutions Manager will be a platform/product and expert in media planning company 's smartest and most advanced advertisers. The PSM will also have an understanding of both social, search and digital media to develop industry-specific relationship's, drive revenue by negotiating and optimizing complex opportunities, and use data and analytics to build a consultive solution for out customers.

In the position as PSM will you establish and strengthen key agency relationship 's with a focus on driving revenue, agency education & product capabilities. The PSM will also build and manage relationships with key agency partners (Social, Tech, Marketing Science, etc.).

Marketing Solutions Expert
o In partnership with Agency Partner, identify, create, and implement marketing solutions grounded on achieving measurable business results for the company 's partners. Scale best practice within the agencies.

Relationship Management:
o Work and collaborate with diverse group of internal cross functional teams
o Media & Measurement Strategy and Implementation
o Guide media and creative strategy, planning, and implementation of campaigns to deliver against Key Performance Indicators
o Outline and oversee measurement strategy, tracking, and results delivery
o Identify optimization opportunities for improving performance
o Project manage complex work streams
o Oversee internal account operations (e.g. resolve systematic campaign questions and support on technical troubleshooting, etc.)

Requirements:

Success in this position requires strong consultative sales and analytical skills, a relentless focus on client service, and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, team-focused environment delivering against tight deadlines. We also think that you have a good problem-solving ability.

BA/BS degree in a technical or marketing field
Demonstrated experience with digital media platforms, advertising metrics, and industry trends (Direct Response marketing, data and technology solutions, ad-tech, partnerships)
Experience with Excel, experience with analysing datasets and delivering insights
Experience working with cross functional teams with the ability to influence c-level executives

Ability to travel as needed
Have at least 8 to 10 years of experience of similar positions

If you see yourself in the above position and would like to find out more about what it is like to work as a consultant at Arena Personal, we'd like you to apply now!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Arena Personal Sverige AB (org.nr 556606-1916), https://arenapersonal.com/

Arbetsplats
Arena personal

Kontakt
Caroline Wiklund
caroline.wiklund@arenapersonal.com
0795850484

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Arena Personal Sverige AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8002317

Prenumerera på jobb från Arena Personal Sverige AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Arena Personal Sverige AB: