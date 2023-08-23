Partner Integration Engineer
Who We Are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Partner Integration Engineer to become a valued member of our team External API in Gothenburg.
The team is responsible for the external flights booking API that our global partners use, such as Booking.com, to sell airline tickets in their apps and on their sites. As a Partner Integration Engineer in this team you will have one of the best starting positions with Etraveli Technology: you learn about the complexity of the business as well as gain knowledge about the entire domain. The team is agile and the sense of urgency to be excellent is high as they continuously uphold communication with stakeholders.
We build solutions for internal stakeholders and external partners by creating reports, debugging capabilities as an external tool. By making changes in the domain, we are constantly looking for solutions to evolve the travel industry, so that we can offer partners the best solutions. It is not only about content, it is about helping our partners get an easier life by managing the content.
Your mission is to ensure that the solution technically meets our partners' requirements for performance, accessibility and fault tolerant, and that our API is easy to use and understandable. You will be supporting our growing list of external partners through documentation, education and handling technical support questions.
What you will be doing
Support external partners and their development teams regarding questions and issues for the flights booking API
Participate in the development of new features and implementing and maintaining automated tests of the API
Sales support to onboard new partners and taking part of the integration projects
Support internal business teams to provide API usage data
Create and maintain documentation and education material of the API
Drive tech status meetings with partners
Create and maintain monitoring tools of the API
In this role you must enjoy communication and supporting people (internal and external contacts). You have a positive mindset and are motivated by challenging projects; new and existing.
Required experience
At least three years of experience with system development
Basic understanding of Java and SQL and experience of writing automated tests using tools like Postman
Good communication skills, verbally and in writing, in English
You thrive in offering swift support in a complex environment
Meritorious
Experience of monitoring tools like OpenSearch/Kibana and Grafana
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a gang of +145 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
Etraveli Group is a company that really wants to contribute to you reaching your full potential.
Our office is located in central Gothenburg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after work activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackatons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things. That's why we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if the accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
