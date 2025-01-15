Partner Development Manager to Exertis Ztorm
UU Brand & Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UU Brand & Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about the gaming industry and skilled in building strong partnerships? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can shape processes and make a real impact? Exertis Ztorm is looking for a driven and innovative Partner Development Manager to join our team in Stockholm!
About Exertis Ztorm
At Exertis Ztorm, we are a dynamic and fast-growing leader in the digital games industry, working with some of the most exciting developers, publishers, and platforms around the globe. As part of the Exertis group under DCC plc, Our mission is to bring engaging gaming experiences to players everywhere and to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for digital distribution.
About the Role
We are looking for a motivated and results-driven Partner Development Manager to join our high performing commercial team.
You'll immerse yourself in the ever-evolving world of gaming, staying ahead of upcoming releases and industry trends. You'll thrive on building relationships, and as a Partner Development Manager, you'll have ownership of your account portfolio, ensuring their success, via revenue growth and Ztorm market share.
This role reports to: Head of Commercial
Location: Stockholm
Key Responsibilities
• Account Management: Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with your account portfolio, including wider commercial relationships.
• Account Development: Utilising tools, and commercial acumen to develop and deliver results within your account portfolio.
• Strategic Planning: Develop and execute account strategies to meet or exceed revenue targets and partner objectives.
• Trends: Stay ahead of gaming industry developments, including upcoming releases and market trends, to identify opportunities and inform strategic decisions.
• Negotiations: Drive contract discussions with publishers, ensuring balanced agreements that deliver value for all stakeholders.
• Project Collaboration: Collaborate with internal teams, including Operations, Business & Product development and marketing to ensure seamless execution of partner initiatives.
What We're Looking For
This dynamic role requires a self starter, a skilled negotiator, and a proactive relationship builder passionate about shaping the future of the gaming industry.
• Proven Expertise: 3-5 years of experience in business development, account management, or related roles, ideally within the gaming industry, digital content distribution, or similar sectors.
• Exceptional Communication Skills: You are fluent in English & Swedish, both written and verbal, enabling clear and professional interaction at all levels.
• Negotiation & Stakeholder management: Outstanding negotiation and relationship-building skills, capable of representing Exertis Ztorm with confidence and professionalism at the highest levels.
• Industry Knowledge/Insights: A deep understanding and genuine interest of the gaming industry, including trends, digital distribution dynamics, and market drivers.
• Attention to Detail: Adept at managing contracts, onboarding processes, and high-stakes discussions with precision and accuracy.
• Collaborative Mindset: A natural team player who thrives in cross-functional environments, building synergy across departments to achieve shared goals.
• Agile and Adaptable: You thrive in dynamic environments, able to balance strategic initiatives with hands-on operational tasks to meet the evolving landscape and goals.
To succeed in this role, you should be highly proactive and thrive in dynamic, social environments.
Why You'll Love Working with Us
• Exciting Industry: Be part of an innovative team that's shaping the future of digital gaming distribution.
• Dynamic Work Environment: Join a fast-paced, collaborative culture that values creativity and initiative.
• Hybrid Office: 3 days office / 2 day at home
• Growth Opportunities: Contribute to the continued success of a company with an annual growth rate of over 20%.
Application
Does this sound like your next opportunity? We'd love to hear from you!
Send us your CV or LinkedIn profile along with a short introduction about why Exertis Ztorm is the right fit for you. Please submit your application in English.
Our recruitment partner UrbanUrban is handling this process and will review all applications. For any questions, please contact Frida Kask Rosén (frida@urbanurban.se
) from our recruitment partner UrbanUrban. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UU Brand & Recruit AB
(org.nr 556787-9910) Arbetsplats
UrbanJobb Jobbnummer
9103886