Part-time Student Assistant to Normative!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student studying to become an engineer and have an eye for details? Do you also have knowledge in Microsoft Office and experience working with information-rich data? Then you might be the right person for this job! Academic Work is currently looking for a part-time Student Assistant on behalf of Normative. In this position you will work at a company that strives to create a more sustainable future for us and our planet. Read more below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Normative has developed the world's first emission accounting engine. They help companies calculate their climate footprint and provide insights to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Their work helps clients become more aware of their role in contributing to a better world, and therefore, being part of the Normative team means that you will contribute to a net-zero world.
In this position, you will be part of a team that works with calculations and processes data. This is a part-time position where you will work approximately 10-20 hours/week. With Normative having a remote-first culture, the hours are very flexible.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role you will mainly work with large amounts of data which require a strong eye for detail. You will also co-operate and communicate with colleagues in your team as well as within the organization as a whole.
In this position you will, among other things:
• Find company information and categorize the company
• Format excel-files - working mostly within google sheets
• Look into suppliers, update and enhance the database with relevant data points
• Calculate carbon emissions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
As a Student Assistant you are meticulous, structured and have an endurance in working with detailed data for the most of your working day. To be successful in this role we are now looking for someone who:
• Is currently studying to be an engineer within a relevant field, such as sustainability, data or similar.
• Has experience in working with Excel
• Has very good knowledge in English, both written and speaking
It is meritorious if you:
• Are passionate about the climate and want to work for a better planet.
As a person you are:
• Structured
• Persistent
• Communicative
In order to both succeed and thrive in the role, we believe that you are a person who has a good ability to act flexibly and have the ability to work with others. You are unpretentious and motivated by the possibility to take ownership of your work to make sure you drive them forward from start-goal. Finally, we believe that you are a person who is thorough and likes to get involved with detailed information where great accuracy is required.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Part-time
• Location: Remote, office in central Stockholm
Rekryteringsprocessen hanteras av Academic Work och kundens önskemål är att alla frågor rörande tjänsten hanteras av Academic Work.
Vi går igenom urvalet löpande och annonsen kan stängas ner innan tjänsten är tillsatt om vi gått över till urvals- och intervjufasen.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Normative helps companies calculate their climate footprint and provide insights to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Normative was born in 2014 to help humanity achieve net zero emissions. Today, their emission accounting engine uses more than 200,000,000 data points when calculating a company's emissions. Customers from around the world trust Normative as an essential piece in reducing their carbon footprint. They have accounted for more than 38,000,000 tons of CO2, equivalent to over 475,000,000 laptops. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15085952". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7233063