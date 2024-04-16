Part-time personal assistant
Work as a part-time personal assistant
about half time in Vårberg, Stockholm, 15 min walk from Vårberg Metro station.
Persons of Swedish residency and persons who recently arrived and have a work permit and speak good English, Spanish or German, are welcome to apply for a job with me.
About me
I need personal assistance to live a good life with a severe disability, a life with family, work, friends and interests. My personal assistants are therefore vital to me, and I try to offer them the best possible working conditions.
I have previously lived in Germany and the US.
My current seven personal assistants help me with everything I cannot do myself because of my disability: my personal care, bathing and toileting, shopping, cooking simple meals, cleaning and doing simple repairs in the house, taking care of the car, helping in the garden, running errands in town and accompanying me at work and out in town or on trips. I use technical aids such as an electric wheelchair, a ventilator (which helps me breathe during the day and at night), a ceiling lift in my home, an adapted car, and a computer. There are a lot of batteries and battery chargers, cords and plugs to keep track of.
My assistants
• listen carefully and remember
• quickly learn my routines and remember them,
• pay full attention
• are handy
• are accurate, reliable and responsible,
• can work independently,
• respect the integrity of myself and my family,
• have an open communication style
• are flexible and able to travel
This is not just for the summer months
You would work throughout the summer months, fall and winter, etc.
No previous work experience as a personal assistant is required. However, a work permit, driver's license and driving experience, some physical strength, manual dexterity, good English (for foreign travel) are required. Good Swedish and good computer skills are an asset.
Working hours
I am looking for an assistant who
• works approx. half-time according to a schedule (agreed between us)
• can work more when needed (e.g. as a substitute for a sick colleague)
• accompanies me on trips a few times a year - rarely for longer than 2 weeks per trip
Fixed-term contract ("as long as the assignment lasts")
Employer: VSPA AB (556968-2189) member of FREMIA
Salary
Entry level salary 148 SEK/hour in basic salary excluding holiday pay and before OB allowance (compensation for unsocial hours)
Starting date: by agreement
If you are interested, please email me and answer the following questions:
1. residential address and email address, age, gender, any children and their ages
2. current employment or studies and how much time you are occupied with them
3. education and training
4. language skills and how you acquired them
5. previous work experience
6. driver's license
7. any back problems, allergies (we have a cat)
8. do you need part-time or full-time work and why?
Important
If you do not answer all 8 questions FULLY, I cannot consider your application.
My e-mail address is adolf.ratzka@gmail.com
