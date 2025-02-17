Part-time Payroll Specialist needed!
Are you a service-minded and detail-oriented professional with a passion for payroll? Are you skilled at providing clear guidance and documenting cases accurately? Would you thrive in a dynamic environment where both teamwork and independence are key? Keep reading!
About the position
We are looking for a Payroll Specialist for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. This is a part-time position where the work takes place on-site at their office in Gothenburg. The working hours for this position are Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM.
Your daily tasks
We are looking for a Payroll Specialist to join the clients' part-time phone support team and provide professional assistance to the customers on weekdays. In this role, you will handle incoming calls, answer payroll-related inquiries, and offer clear and effective solutions. When necessary, you will escalate complex cases to the appropriate department. Additionally, you will be responsible for registering and following up on cases in our case management system in a structured and organized manner.
Your characteristics
To thrive as a Payroll Specialist, you should be communicative and service-oriented, with a genuine passion for helping others. You have a structured and detail-oriented approach, ensuring that all cases are documented accurately and systematically. Your ability to work both independently and collaboratively allows you to contribute effectively in a high-performing environment. With a problem-solving mindset and a strong sense of responsibility, you ensure that every customer receives professional and reliable support.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Have experience in payroll
Have experience with case management systems and prior support roles
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and writtenEnglish and Swedish
Contract type and hours
Part-time (working hours are Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM) consulting assignment until 2025-05-31. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35085 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
