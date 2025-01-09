Part-time Operations and Logistics Support Agent
About Sjöstrand
Founded in Stockholm, Sweden with the ambition to create the world's most beautiful and sustainable coffee brand. Sjöstrand products have been engineered by Scandinavian craftsmen with an uncompromising focus on creating great quality and taste. We found inspiration in the classic Italian espresso machines, combined it with ground-breaking innovations, to create a modern style icon for your home. Believing the kitchen is the heart of the home, our goal is to perfect the everyday coffee experience, just for you.
We are a fast-growing company on the international coffee market and we have changed the concept of capsule coffee from one of the worst environmental villains to a harmonious combination of Swedish design and sustainability. We are now looking for an eCommerce Manager to join our fast-growing team of highly passionate and dedicated professionals. We are an entrepreneurial company so you will be involved in a lot of different tasks, and we would like a proactive individual with a "can do attitude" that are used to take ownership and enjoy responsibility. We are looking for someone with a lot of passion and enthusiasm that want to grow your career together with us.
Job Summary:
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Part-Time Operations and Logistics Support Agent to join our small but dynamic team. In this role, you will work closely with the Logistics and Afterservice Manager to handle customer support errands and operational tasks. To a large extent, your work will involve managing customer inquiries, resolving issues, and ensuring smooth afterservice processes.
This position requires a commitment of 5 working days per week, with 2-3 days of physical presence in our office, offering flexibility for remote tasks on the remaining days. We value a hands-on approach and encourage individuals who can bring fresh ideas to improve the help desk processes, especially through automation and process optimization.
Key Responsibilities:
Help Desk and Customer Support:
Respond to customer inquiries via email, chat, or other communication channels in a timely and professional manner.
Address afterservice issues such as order discrepancies, product returns, and troubleshooting inquiries.
Collaborate with the Logistics and Afterservice Manager to resolve more complex customer issues.
Identify opportunities to improve help desk processes, with a focus on efficiency and automation.
Operational and Administrative Tasks:
Send invoices and ensure accurate documentation of billing processes.
Send replacements, issue refunds and handle repair processes promptly and maintain clear records for reconciliation.
Keep track of necessary supplies, spare parts, or other requirements.
Keep an overview of the afterservice data and create monthly reports.
Shipping and Packaging:
Pack and label boxes for shipping with accuracy and care.
Follow up on shippings to ensure timely dispatch and delivery.
Inventory and Stock Management:
Help maintaing a clear and organized spare parts inventory.
Keep track of stock levels and report discrepancies.
Ad-Hoc Tasks:
Take on additional responsibilities, such as preparing repaired products for shipping, conducting inventory counts, packing pallets, or assisting with general upkeep.
Qualifications and Skills:
Experience: Prior experience in customer support, help desk operations, or logistics is a plus but not mandatory.
Technical Skills: Familiarity with invoicing tools, inventory systems, and customer support platforms is beneficial. Experience with automation tools is a bonus.
Problem-Solving: A proactive approach to resolving customer issues and improving processes.
Attention to Detail: Strong organizational skills for accurate stockkeeping and process management.
Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish. German is a bonus.
Flexibility: Willingness to take on varied tasks in a small-team environment.
What We Offer:
A friendly and collaborative work environment in a small, growing team.
Flexible schedule with 5 working days per week, including 2-3 days of physical presence in the office.
Opportunities to bring fresh ideas and drive improvements in help desk processes, including automation.
Option to extend hours, explore different tasks and grow with us.
