Part-time HR Advisor
2023-10-03
One of the world's leading technology companies is looking for a part-time HR Services Local Field Advisor that will join their team who's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Workload: 22 h/week
About the role
In this role you will be involved in managing employee administration with our Service Center, problem-solving employee issues, managing the communication local authorities, support on organizing local events and be involved in employee onboarding, offboarding and other aspects of the employee lifecycle.
This role offers the successful candidate the unique opportunity to work in a virtual, matrix-like European team that works across teams to provide end-to-end employee support.
You will gain valuable international experience, whilst further deepening HR operational and consultative expertise.
What you'll do
Interface function between the local HR team and the Europe HR Services Service Center
Close cooperation with the Service Center team
CRM Queue and cases management, based on HR Services KPIs/SLAs and Employee Support Experience Standards principles
Carrying out local administrative tasks in connection with all standard HR processes in the employee lifecycle
Coordination of signatures for Employment Contract & other official documents and collecting employee required documents
Regularizing employees' employment and termination with relevant government offices. State/Statutory Authorities Inquiries support
Collaboration with One Payroll team
Coordination of Onboarding administrative processes for new joiners and driving NEO local corner sessions
Benefits coordination (enrollment and cancellation processes) and HR suppliers administration management
Support with relocation, temporary arrangement and immigration documentations and procedures
Personal Files Audit (physical/digital) and maintenance
HR Post mail handling
HR Services Desktop Procedure update
Preparation of evaluations, reporting, analysis of data and preparation of bases for decisions (PowerPoint presentations)
Optimization and continuous development of all operational HR processes
Implementation of new processes in cooperation with the Service Center
Ensuring the flow of information to internal and external partners
Operational Support in various HR projects and Employee Events
Who you are
The ideal candidate is a strong communicator who possesses great attention to detail. This role requires administrative experience and exceptional customer service, while ensuring absolute data accuracy, integrity, and confidentiality. To be successful in this role, the individual in this position will also need to excel at working independently, proactive, structured and under time pressure, have analytical and problem-solving skills and a continuous improvement mindset.
Degree in Business administration, Human Resource Management or Customer Service preferred, personnel management or completed commercial vocational training with subsequent work experience in operational personnel work, preferably in an international environment
Work experience in Human Resources
Excellent communication skills (both verbal & written) with an ability to listen & respond to customer queries
Ability to maintain highly confidential and sensitive information
Fluent written and spoken Swedish language and English
General knowledge of Swedish Labor Law
Must have strong planning, coordination, and organizational skills
Independent, structured, and proactive working style with a high degree of team orientation and growth mindset. Strong desire to continuously improve processes & deliver against agreed objectives/ service levels.
Ability to work effectively in a team and willingness to help others
High degree of flexibility and a good grasp of the relevant tools and processes
A high level of service orientation, solution-oriented hands-on mentality, and fun in operational activities
Multi-tasking experience in a fast-paced environment, completing work tasks with speed and accuracy in a detailed work environment
Strong analytical skills, problem solving & trouble shooting skills, as well as a desire and attitude to go above and beyond in resolving issues
We are Market Partner
