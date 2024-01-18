Part-time English Tutor
Are you passionate about languages and excel in coaching others? Elevate your educational and leadership skills with Swedish for Professionals. Join us as an English Tutor, where your teaching talent can make a meaningful impact!
Swedish for Professionals (SpeakCharlie AB) was founded in 2014 and offers language education and intercultural business training for both large and small companies. Currently, we assist hundreds of businesses with tailor-made courses in Swedish, English, Mandarin, French, and intercultural communication. Our English courses are becoming increasingly popular, leading to a growing demand. Therefore, we are now seeking additional English Tutors to meet the rising needs.
About the role
As an English Tutor at Swedish for Professionals, you'll have the rewarding role of coaching professionals to enhance their Business English skills. You will be responsible for creating customized educational materials tailored to participants' needs, providing a great opportunity for impactful teaching.
What does a typical class look like?
The courses will either be held at our customer's offices in Stockholm or online. The typical arrangement for an English course consists of one or two 90-minute classes per week, but this can vary depending on the participants' needs and requests.
What's in it for you?
• You'll build meaningful, lasting relationships with your participants through your tutoring sessions.
• You'll develop your communication, time management, and teaching skills by adapting your approach to each participant and identifying new ways to inspire and support them as they develop in their learning.
• You'll make a true difference for the participants as you help build their confidence with your inspiring and creative approach.
Requirements for the position
• Native English speaker.
• Experience in education or tutoring is meritable.
Applications are considered on a rolling basis so make sure to submit your application as soon as possible.
