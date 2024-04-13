Part time service personal with some bartending skills

Hot Pita Pockets / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-04-13


Searching for 1 person in a 2 person team for a small restaurant on Skånegatan.
Whether your a bartender with wait person skills or a wait person with bartender skills you may be the person we are looking for.
Our small restaurant on Skånegatan is reopening the new season. and looking for someone to help along for the spring and summer season
We offer Mediterranean style meze/ tapas /snacks with a full bar with beer wine and spirits with a local friendly atmosphere and occasional live music what we are about.
You hopefully are a natural trouble shooter and hopefully one step ahead of our guests and quick with a suggestion or a joke...in other words you have character and are social at the same time either a very hard worker or so organized that you make hard work seems easy....
Should You need more information get in touch to set up a personal interview.
Noel
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
E-post: noelsskanegatan@gmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Hot Pita Pockets

Arbetsplats
Noels pop up

Kontakt
Noel Borday
noelsskanegatan@gmail.com
0737136430

