Part time service personal with some bartending skills
2024-04-13
Searching for 1 person in a 2 person team for a small restaurant on Skånegatan.
Whether your a bartender with wait person skills or a wait person with bartender skills you may be the person we are looking for.
Our small restaurant on Skånegatan is reopening the new season. and looking for someone to help along for the spring and summer season
We offer Mediterranean style meze/ tapas /snacks with a full bar with beer wine and spirits with a local friendly atmosphere and occasional live music what we are about.
You hopefully are a natural trouble shooter and hopefully one step ahead of our guests and quick with a suggestion or a joke...in other words you have character and are social at the same time either a very hard worker or so organized that you make hard work seems easy....
Should You need more information get in touch to set up a personal interview.
Noel
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
E-post: noelsskanegatan@gmail.com Arbetsgivare Hot Pita Pockets Arbetsplats
Noels pop up Kontakt
Noel Borday noelsskanegatan@gmail.com 0737136430 Jobbnummer
8609742