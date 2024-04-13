Automation Engineers to Ceva Logistics, for evening and night shift!
2024-04-13
If you are someone who is driven by advanced technology and development, you should apply for this position! We are looking for someone who wants to be part of Ceva Logistics and contribute to the development of their advanced warehouse in Brunna. We look forward to receiving your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Ceva Logistics owns one of the largest warehouses in Sweden and is a leader in automation. They work for a major fashion company and handle all packing of customer orders. For the warehouse to function and the goods to be shipped to customers, the machines need to work, and this is where you come in! We are looking for someone with a background within automation who wants to be part of the journey to maintain and develop the warehouse.
The work continues around the clock, and therefore we are looking for two automation engineers - one for the evening shift and one for the night shift. You will be assigned to one of the two shifts, we will collect preferences during the screening stage.
You are offered:
• An opportunity to be part of a major development journey
• Advanced, cutting-edge technology
• Develop your skills within automation
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain the machinery and conduct planned maintenance
• See to that the overall warehouse machinery are working during all hours
• Fill in for the team lead and plan maintenance when needed
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have at least a few years of experience within automation
• Fluent language skills in English and some spoken capacity in Swedish
• Has good computer skills, especially within Excel
It is meritorious if you
• Are fluent in Swedish
• Have forklift license, sax lift license and/or fall protection training
• Have an education within automation
To succeed in this position, we believe that you are someone who are structured, efficient and take responsibility for you own work. You are a cooperative person and have a big interest in technology.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about CEVA Logistics here. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
