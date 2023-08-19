Part time executive assistant to a green & social innovation entrepreneur
2023-08-19
I am a founder of a French-Swedish impact company called Synge. Synge mission is to shift the innovation focus from the growth and comfort to wellbeing. Synge's core business is sustainable sourcing and business development consulting. We support projects within EU production reshoring, ocean plastic reuse, battery recycling etc. Our collateral business is organising holistic innovation work aways. All the profits we generate we invest into our own innovation projects, e.g. permaculture, local restaurant, publishing house, etc. My believe is that we humans are complex and holistic, and our work and life need to balance our body, mind and soul. That is why Synge activities tries to combine those 3 elements.
I am currently looking for a part-time assistant to help me with:
General administrative tasks, e.g. organizing meetings, taking notes, following up on the actions, etc
Welcoming international guests participating in the innovation retreats - organising travels, picking up quests, cooking, food serving, cleaning, etc
Managing Synge communication & social media
Organising collateral Synge activities - book club, musical soirées, etc
Personal tasks - being my personal back up during my travels
Requirements
Fluent/bi-lingual in English and either French or Swedish
Excellent organization and communication skills
High level of flexibility
Strong alignment with Synge values mission
Interest in music, active player of a musical instrument not required but welcome
Other practical information
Part time with possible extension to full time
Location - Linköping Sweden
Start - as soon as possible
If you are interested, please send your CV and a detailed cover letter in English to jan@synge.eart
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-18
E-post: jan@synge.earth
