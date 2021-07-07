Part time Baker - Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB - Bagarjobb i Stockholm
Part time Baker
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Bagarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07

Overview:

Food & beverage is a big part of the At Six experience and we are looking for individuals with a genuine, warm personality and a passion for high level gastronomy.

Currently we are recruiting for an extra baker with experience in Bakery and Pastry teams as soon as possible.

Read more about our venues on: https://hotelatsix.com/stockholm-restaurants-bars/

The position is hourly paid and we are looking for people who can commit for the whole summer period, and longer where possible

Working hours are mostly in the mornings and weekends and schedules vary from week till week.

The successful candidate will be part of an exciting team and concept which is among the best hotels in the city.

The main responsibilities are:

* Work daily in our bakery department and be able to properly prepare for service and keep the required production pace as required by the sous chefs.
* Being open and friendly to guests and colleagues
* Be able to work alone and in a team
* Control consistency of food production in terms of quality during service
* Keep the standards in regards to performance of duties, appearance, time keeping
* Follow the health and safety regulations set by the hotel
*

Daily performance of cleaning routines

*
Daily control of received stock

*
Wastage management

Background and personal characteristics:

You are an creative team player who thrives in a high-pace kitchen operation making exceptionally high quality food.

In addition,

*
You have at least 2 year experience working in similar position.

* You have good knowledge of different ingredients and types of cuisines
*
Ambitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standards

*
Out-going personality who has an easy way communicating with colleagues and high energy.

* You take responsibility for your own work and can be trusted to work alone
*
You enjoy structure and have good organizational skills

*
High professional ethics

*
Luxury hospitality is your passion and you have a genuine love for food

*
Able to fluently communicate verbally in Swedish or English

Benefits:

*
Be part of an exciting growing hotel chain - Nordic Hotels & Resorts

*
Competitive salary

*
Nice opportunities for career growth and learning

Become a part of At Six - apply online
Please submit your application as soon as possible. Selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before last day of application. For more information, contact our Head Chef Cornelis Van der Plas at cornelis.vanderplas@hotelatsix.com

Varaktighet, arbetstid
* -

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB

Jobbnummer
5851251

