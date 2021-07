Part time Baker - Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB - Bagarjobb i Stockholm

Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Bagarjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Overview:Food & beverage is a big part of the At Six experience and we are looking for individuals with a genuine, warm personality and a passion for high level gastronomy.Currently we are recruiting for an extra baker with experience in Bakery and Pastry teams as soon as possible.Read more about our venues on: https://hotelatsix.com/stockholm-restaurants-bars/ The position is hourly paid and we are looking for people who can commit for the whole summer period, and longer where possibleWorking hours are mostly in the mornings and weekends and schedules vary from week till week.The successful candidate will be part of an exciting team and concept which is among the best hotels in the city.The main responsibilities are:Work daily in our bakery department and be able to properly prepare for service and keep the required production pace as required by the sous chefs.Being open and friendly to guests and colleaguesBe able to work alone and in a teamControl consistency of food production in terms of quality during serviceKeep the standards in regards to performance of duties, appearance, time keepingFollow the health and safety regulations set by the hotelDaily performance of cleaning routinesDaily control of received stockWastage managementBackground and personal characteristics:You are an creative team player who thrives in a high-pace kitchen operation making exceptionally high quality food.In addition,You have at least 2 year experience working in similar position.You have good knowledge of different ingredients and types of cuisinesAmbitious and interested in working in a high-pace environment with great standardsOut-going personality who has an easy way communicating with colleagues and high energy.You take responsibility for your own work and can be trusted to work aloneYou enjoy structure and have good organizational skillsHigh professional ethicsLuxury hospitality is your passion and you have a genuine love for foodAble to fluently communicate verbally in Swedish or EnglishBenefits:Be part of an exciting growing hotel chain - Nordic Hotels & ResortsCompetitive salaryNice opportunities for career growth and learningBecome a part of At Six - apply onlinePlease submit your application as soon as possible. Selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before last day of application. For more information, contact our Head Chef Cornelis Van der Plas at cornelis.vanderplas@hotelatsix.com Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-07-07Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-07Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB5851251