Part time - IT Infrastructure Specialist
Technologist 365 AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Mölndal Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal
2024-04-08
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technologist 365 AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
#jobbjustnu
=============================
1# This assignment is for the long term, starting with 6 months contract and will be extend.
2# This is Not a subcontract assignment, the candidate will be hired on a long-term contract by Technologist 365 in Sweden, Gothenburg with a monthly based salary.
3# You should be able to start immediately, You should be able to work onsite in the Gothenburg office and with the possibility of Remote.
Technologist 365, where innovation meets excellence. As a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions and services, we empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Our dedicated team of experts is committed to delivering tailored solutions that drive growth, enhance security, and unlock the full potential of technology. Explore our collaborative partnerships and a diverse client base across various industries, including Banking, Insurance, Medtech, and Health Care. Join us on a journey to empower a digital future.
Are you an IT expert with solid server knowledge? Looking for a challenging new role? Then, this might be the job for you! We're seeking a knowledgeable and experienced professional proficient in VMware, Veeam, and Windows Server.
Key Responsibilities:
Administer and maintain virtual environments using VMware.
Implement and support Windows Server infrastructures.
Manage and troubleshoot Veeam backup solutions.
Handle other server-related tasks as required.
Required Skills & Experience:
Proven experience with VMware, Veeam, and Windows Server.
Exceptional troubleshooting and analytical skills.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to work independently.
Strong understanding of IT infrastructure and system architecture. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-08
E-post: consulting@technologist365.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IT Infrastructure Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technologist 365 AB
(org.nr 559217-3321) Jobbnummer
8596294